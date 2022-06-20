Florida State hosts 2023 WR William Fowles for unofficial visit

The wide receiver target spent a lot of time with the coaching staff on Monday.

There is only one week until an NCAA-mandated dead period for recruiting begins that will last through July 24. Ahead of the shutdown, Florida State hosted multiple prospects from Dade Christian School for unofficial visits on Monday. The group included 2023 wide receiver target, William Fowles. The trip marked the first time that Fowles was on campus in Tallahassee since last summer.

Over the course of a few hours, Fowles spent time with head coach Mike Norvell, wide receiver Ron Dugans, and offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Alex Atkins.

“I got to see a lot, especially when I got to talk to the head coach, receivers coach, offensive coordinator," Fowles said to reporters after the visit. "I got to see a lot of good things.”

READ MORE: Florida State's projected 2022 scholarship count

The Florida native's best relationship on the staff is with coach Dugans. Fowles looks at the veteran coach as a father figure.

“I look at Dugans as more of a father figure," Fowles said. "He’s a good guy, a humble guy, looking to coach me hard.”

Prior to the conclusion of the visit, Fowles sat down with coach Norvell for a meeting. The head coach wants to develop him if Fowles chooses to spend his college career with the Seminoles.

“It was a good conversation," Fowles said. "He was just telling me how he wants to coach me from a good player to a great player.”

Next up for Fowles is a slate of official visits that he's planning to take this fall. While he doesn't have any dates locked in just yet, he's considering Florida State, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M as potential destinations.

READ MORE: Is Florida or Miami a tougher opponent for the Seminoles in 2022?

Coming out of Monday, the Seminoles are in a good spot for the four-star wide receiver. They've been consistent with their pursuit.

“They stand top tier," Fowles said. "They were one of the first schools to reach out and see my talent. They’ve been talking to me throughout the days.”

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound wide receiver is considered as the No. 352 overall prospect, the No. 45 WR, and the No. 66 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook