Those darn scooters are officially coming back! Beginning in early August! And sticking around until at least the end of 2023!. Yes, following approval from the Public Works Committee on Monday, the full Common Council gave a thumbs-up to a third dockless scooter “pilot study” on Tuesday. The new study is set to begin no earlier than July 1, 2022, though Department of Public Works officials estimate that after an application and review process, scooters won’t actually return to Milwaukee streets until early August. (In 2021, scooters returned to Milwaukee streets on June 1.) Unlike previous studies, the new study will last more than a year, ending December 31, 2023.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO