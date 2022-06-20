ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90-Year-Old Tennessee Woman Fights Off Black Bear—With a Lawn Chair

By Bill Heavey
 4 days ago
This incident is at least the second black bear attack in the Smokey Mountains this month. Michael Cummings / Getty

The next time you head into the bear woods you might want to think about taking along a lawn chair. That’s the lesson from 90-year-old Altha Williams, who used one to fight off an attacking black bear with three yearling cubs, as she sat on the front porch of her Sevierville, Tennessee, home.

“It just made a lunge at me,” Williams told WVTL 8 TV News out of Knoxville. She had been sitting quietly—perhaps too quietly—on her porch when, “Evidently it heard me,” she said. The bear may have been surprised and defending its cubs when it went after her. Williams managed to hold a lawn chair between herself and the bear, though the lunging bear did manage to take a swat at her before fleeing. She ended up with a gouge on her right arm that required stitches, but no life-threatening injuries.

“I was just sitting here, hadn’t been here more than two or three minutes,” she told the TV news station. She said that bears are not uncommon in the area, which is near the Smoky Mountains. “We’ve had bears, they get more common each year,” she said. “I’ve seen it (the bear) before, but I hadn’t been out around it because it has cubs. But I’ve been sitting here long times when they walk up here, and they don’t bother you.” She had seen a bear last year with three cubs. “It could have been the same bear, but it hadn’t ever bothered me…They’re afraid of you, so this is really unusual,” she told WVTL.

According to Matt Williams, Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency spokesperson, the bear then went on to another house nearby, where it charged the neighbor. The neighbor shot the bear but didn’t kill it. State wildlife officials were able to track the bear and had put the animal down. “Once a bear has made contact with a person and caused injury, we have no choice but to euthanize it,” Williams said. “It can’t be relocated.”

He added that Ms. Williams had handled the encounter exactly as she should have. “To get big, yell at them, make noise. To intimidate them. Pat on the back for how she responded. It could very well have saved her life.”

This is at least the second bear attack to take place in Tennessee this month. As F&S reported at the time, on June 12, a 350-pound bear was killed after it tore into the tent of a family of five who had gone camping in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

David ree
3d ago

I live here in Pigeon Forge. These aren't bear attacks. The people in the tent had dog food in the tent. The bear was only after the dog food which shouldn't have been left in the tent. The mother and child only had scratches and that's because the bear didn't see them he went for the smell of the dog food through the tent. The campground has signs up warning people about leaving food around the campsites. The 90 year old lady admitted to tossing left overs outside for the animals. Take a close look at her does she look like a bear attacked her. She wasn't attacked either. The bear had cubs. If a bear actually attacks you. Your going to be hospitalized or dead. let's get these stories straight. The berries they usually eat aren't ready for another week or two so they are hungry. I have bears go through my yard every day and never have had a problem with them. In the name of progress building cabins for tourist they are taking all the bears natural food source away.

Tango India Mike
3d ago

As for the family of five who had their tent ripped open by a bear, they need to visit a website for fithops trip alarms. I have several of them, plus some battery powered audible trip alarms. I forget the name, but they make a loud irritating sound continuously for about 30 minutes before the battery runs out, or you can deactivate it to silence the alarm after it has been triggered. A flare gun with bear repellent loads or bear spray are also beneficial to have. Simple solutions to camping in bear country.

