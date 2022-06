Do you own—or care about—dogs and cats? Since 2008, Alabama Spay/Neuter in Irondale has “fixed” over 150,000 dogs and cats, with more than 16K in 2021 alone, greatly reducing the number of unwanted animals in our community. Along with their professional and compassionate staff, they are experienced in spaying and neutering—it’s all they do, and they do it well. Keep reading to find out why you should take your pet there to “get fixed.”

