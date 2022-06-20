ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Garage fire displaces two in Port St. Lucie

By Garrett Phillips
cbs12.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people and their dogs have been displaced after...

cbs12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw34.com

Couple rescued after being locked in dog park

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A firefighter from Palm Beach County saved the day in St. Lucie County. A couple walking their dog became stuck in a dog park in Tradition. The magnetized gate malfunctioned, locking the couple inside. Palm Beach Battalion Chief Rickey Rodriguez heard the couple...
treasurecoast.com

Woman found dead in Palm City identified

Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The woman found dead in Palm City has been identified. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office identified the murder victim as 49-year-old Lorri Summer Wright. She lived in Texas and had family in Georgia. The search for Stephenson started after deputies found Wright dead in a...
PALM CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#The Red Cross
cw34.com

West Palm Beach police investigate Friday morning shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — West Palm Beach police are investigating a shooting. It happened on 21st Street near AE Isaac Avenue. FWC: Bear shot 4 times with shotguns, did not show signs of aggression. Police say one person suffered a minor gunshot wound and that those involved...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

2 arrested for mail theft in St. Lucie County

Two people were arrested Tuesday for stealing mail from mailboxes in a Port St. Lucie retirement community. St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara and Chief Deputy Brian Hester announced the arrests Thursday. Sheryl Lynn Snyder, 33, of Vero Beach, and Emmett Chamberlain Dacey, 31, of Fort Pierce, were arrested after...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
WJHG-TV

Riviera Beach homes demolished after damaging flooding

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Wednesday was bittersweet for some Riviera Beach residents. Six homes, deteriorating and molding after extensive flooding, were finally demolished. They say there’s no place like home. And for Rene Aldridge, watching a crane tear down her friend’s home wasn’t easy. “The...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Suspected land mine found on Treasure Coast beach

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY- Sheriff’s deputies and officials from Patrick Air Force base responded to reports of what appeared to be a ‘old military ordnance’ in the 1800 block of South A1A between Fort Pierce and Vero Beach. The object was spotted on the beach by a person...
VERO BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Investigation launched after human remains found in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Authorities are investigating after human remains were found Wednesday morning in West Palm Beach. The remains were located near 14th Street and Sapodilla Avenue. Stay informed: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Forensic anthropologists and medical examiners are on the scene. This is a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Human remains found in West Palm Beach lot

WEST PALM BEACH- A man who was out looking for a lost rooster made a gruesome discovery in the 1400 block of North Sapodilla Avenue on Tuesday night. While crossing a vacant lot just before 6:00 PM, the man saw what looked like a bone sticking out of the dirt and upon closer inspection saw it was a human skull.

Comments / 0

Community Policy