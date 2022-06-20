ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church Project Students Missions in a Belizean Paradise

By Mallory Pfinsten
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX -- Missions in a Belizean Paradise!. Twenty two students from Church Project, from The Woodlands, Texas, traveled to Belize on a short-term mission trip, led by Thirst Missions, from June 11-18, 2022. The team was headed up by Calvin Taylor. The Church Project students spent the...

#Belize City#Homelessness#Tx#Thirst Missions#The Church Project#Casa De Luz Churches
