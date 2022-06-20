56-year-old man falls to death at Dover Dam

A 56-year-old man from Wayne County died after falling from the observation deck at the Dover Dam Sunday afternoon, according to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office.

At 2:45 in the afternoon, deputies responded to a 911 call from the victim’s friend stating that he had fallen over the edge after climbing over the security railing to look at pennies that were on the ground in the area, according to the release.

Once he made it to the other side, he lost his grip and fell 51 feet from the observation deck. He suffered a head injury that led to his death, the release said.

It is reported that alcohol is involved in the incident, the sheriff's office said.

Foul play does not appear to be involved, the sheriff's office said.

His death remains under investigation.

