ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, OH

56-year-old man falls to death at Dover Dam

By Claire Geary
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47JQpw_0gGTRKSh00

A 56-year-old man from Wayne County died after falling from the observation deck at the Dover Dam Sunday afternoon, according to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office.

At 2:45 in the afternoon, deputies responded to a 911 call from the victim’s friend stating that he had fallen over the edge after climbing over the security railing to look at pennies that were on the ground in the area, according to the release.

Once he made it to the other side, he lost his grip and fell 51 feet from the observation deck. He suffered a head injury that led to his death, the release said.

It is reported that alcohol is involved in the incident, the sheriff's office said.

Foul play does not appear to be involved, the sheriff's office said.

His death remains under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tuscarawas County, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Wayne, OH
City
Dover, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Tuscarawas County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Tuscarawas, OH
Wayne County, OH
Crime & Safety
Dover, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Accidents
County
Wayne County, OH
Wayne County, OH
Accidents
cleveland19.com

5 vehicles involved in deadly crash in Ashland County

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 70-year-old Wellington woman was killed in a five vehicle accident on State Route 89 in Jackson Township Wednesday evening. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, Christine Smith was southbound on State Route 89 when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 42.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Youtube Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Amazon Alexa#Accident#Hulu Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Accidents
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

2 injured in I-90 W crash that flipped vehicle: EMS

BRATENAHL, Ohio (WJW) — A crash on I-90 westbound that caused major traffic backup Wednesday afternoon is now clear, Ohio Department of Transportation reported. Cleveland EMS said they transported a 16-year-old girl in critical condition to University Hospitals and then took 53-year-old man to Cleveland Clinic following the crash. The man was reportedly stable. Drivers […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WHIZ

Two Arrested Following Traffic Stop

A 31-year-old Zanesville woman and 30-year-old Cleveland man were taken into custody in Guernsey County Tuesday evening. Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden said Deputy Adam Castor was on patrol on Interstate 70 near State Route 209 when he observed a defect on a vehicle traveling east on the interstate. Deputy...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

42K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy