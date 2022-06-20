Direct Democracy Persists in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade makes abortion laws a state-by-state decision rather than a federal decision. Arkansas already has a law in place that "triggers" an abortion ban to take effect in the event of the Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade.
A press release announced that Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge will end abortions in Arkansas on Friday, June 24 by certifying the overturn of Roe v. Wade, in accordance with Act 180 of 2019.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas "trigger law" that was signed into law by Governor Asa Hutchinson in 2019 will go into effect soon after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a 6-3 decision. The landmark decision has ended nearly 50 years of constitutional protections...
The right to an abortion in the state of Arkansas is now gone following the certification of a 2019 law triggered by the Supreme Court’s official overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision Friday morning.
Arkansas’ new governor next year will be working with a Senate where many of the faces will be new, and many of the most recognizable ones will be gone. At least 13 of the 35 senators won’t be returning after two incumbents lost in their Republican runoffs Tuesday, and after two other incumbents earlier had been defeated in their primary races.
ARKANSAS, USA — Local leaders reacted to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization released on Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme Court decision ends nearly 50 years of federally guaranteed access to abortion and will have long-term consequences for reproductive health.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Both Arkansas senators voted against the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which is an effort between Democrats and Republicans to enact new gun safety measures following a string of mass shootings. The Senate bill, which was backed by 48 Democrats, 14 Republicans, and two independents, would...
ARKANSAS, USA — Run-off elections in Crawford, Sebastian and Washington counties resulted in a new judge and sheriff in Crawford County and a tight race between Republicans Patrick Deakins and Mark Scales in the GOP primary for Washington County Judge. Crawford County had three separate run-off races. Residents casted...
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Although most worms are harmless, not all of them are. A dangerous species has just been spotted in Arkansas, according to state authorities. Since the week of June 13, hammerhead worms have been found in Greene County, according to the University of Arkansas’ Division...
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 5,032 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is up from the 4,351 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 718 new cases per day in the state,...
A quick dive into our archives revealed that of hundreds of polls since 2010, we’ve not asked readers for a straight up and down as to whether Arkansas should retain the death penalty. So, we’re asking that question through the weekend. Our view that we’ve expressed before is opposition because it’s unevenly applied. You’ve just got to be plain unlucky to be executed in the United States, and luck should have nothing to do with the process. It shouldn’t matter whether you live in any of the 27 states that allow it. It shouldn’t matter how well or how poorly you were represented in court, or if you were able to hire the best legal counsel. Why should a New York axe murderer have the knowledge that she will not be executed, while an Arkansas axe murdered might be left to wonder? And has been demonstrated in many cases, sometimes the verdicts are just wrong. Fairness and equity are at the basis of all of our laws. The lack of fairness and equality in the use of the death penalty are all the reasons we need to stop using it. If society is unwilling to execute everyone who deserves it, society should set aside its blood lust.
June 24, 2022 | FAYETTEVILLE — Researchers at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences found that 1 in 4 Arkansans faced food insecurity in the first several months of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study published recently in Dialogues in Health. The study, “COVID-19 and Food Insecurity...
