Nebraska starts scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for kids as young as 6 months

Now that two COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for children as young as 6 months, the State of Nebraska is gearing up to work with the federal government and providers to get enough vaccines to families who want them.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Pete Ricketts, Alex Reuss, said that initially, the vaccines will ship directly to local health departments and it will be their job to distribute them throughout their areas.

Already, the Douglas County Health Department has scheduled vaccination clinics and expects the vaccines to be available as early as June 21 for young children through age 5 in most local pediatric and family practice clinics.

Parents can also check with their child’s medical provider to see if the child can receive the COVID-19 vaccine during a usual appointment.

In Douglas County, the vaccinations will be offered for the newly eligible age group this Tuesday, June 21, from noon to 6:30 p.m. at the county health offices, 41st and Pacific Streets. A media statement also said that vaccinations for the young age group are by appointment only and can be set up online .

County Health Director Lindsay Huse said she hopes that parents will seriously consider making the choice to vaccinate their children. “The vaccine has been extensively tested and was found to be safe and effective,” she said.

Families of the preschoolers can choose between a three-dose Pfizer vaccine or a two-dose Moderna vaccine.

Other Douglas County vaccination options include:

Friday, June 24, at the county health office at 1111 S. 41 St., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 25, at Girls Inc., 2811 N. 45 St., noon to 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 25, at Kroc Center, 2825 Y St., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

