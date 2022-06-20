Police arrested a man who fired a gun during an argument on Seventh Street Sunday evening, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

At around 6:57 p.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 3600 block of East 7th Street, which is near Loma Avenue.

Police found that the suspect, 20-year-old Joshua Adolfo Martinez of Long Beach, got into an argument with another man that led to Martinez firing the gun and fleeing in a black vehicle, according to the LBPD. No one was injured, police said.

Officers canvassed the area and located Martinez inside his vehicle near the 700 block of Loma Avenue, just one block north of the location of the shooting, police said.

Officers seized the gun from Martinez’s car and he was arrested, according to the department. Martinez was booked on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person, simple possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, police said. He was held on $50,000 bail.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

The post 20-year-old man arrested after firing gun in argument, Long Beach police say appeared first on Long Beach Post .