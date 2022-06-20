ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrisson Shows Off A Fast, Furious Flow On New Drop “Balaclava”

By James Keith
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings have been a little quiet over in Morrisson’s camp. He’s been active enough on social media, but his last single, “Live By The Gun”, dropped way back in December last...

Complex

Drake Finally Stopped Trying to Do Something For Everyone

Drake is a people-pleaser by nature, sometimes to his own detriment. He keeps his public image polished to perfection, his loose thoughts are pruned through carefully written Instagram captions, and he has catered to the wishes of his fans on each new album. When the people wanted him to sing more, he released More Life. When the people wanted a healthy balance of bars and melodies, he tried to deliver a double-sided album with both on Scorpion. And when they wanted all of his leaks and loosies in one place, he made Dark Lane Demo Tapes.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Billie Eilish Says She Used a Body Double for Part of Her 2022 Coachella Performance

Billie Eilish used one of her dancers as a body double onstage during the beginning of her headlining performance at Coachella earlier this year. “I dressed her up in a show look that I had worn before. We got a black wig and we put buns in it and we gave her a mask and sunglasses and she wore my shoes and my socks,” Eilish revealed during an appearance on Apple Music 1’s The Matt Wilkinson Show ahead of her 2022 Glastonbury Festival performance on Friday.
MUSIC
Complex

Irv Gotti Speaks on What Drake’s ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ Means for Hip-Hop, Needing a ‘Raw New DMX, New Ja, New Jay’

Irv Gotti is worried about the state of hip-hop after Drake’s new dance album Honestly, Nevermind. The Murder Inc. co-founder caught up with TMZ while hailing a cab from Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday. While he emphasized his love for Drake and the fact that the 6 God can do as he pleases, he expressed concern about what Drizzy’s musical pivot means for rap.
HIP HOP
Complex

Snoop Dogg Responds to Impersonator Confusing Fans at New York City NFT Event

If you already felt like NFT week in New York City was a bit unhinged, then a man impersonating Snoop Dogg walking around at the event makes complete sense. A reporter at NFT.NYC conference in Times Square noticed a man who he initially thought was The Doggfather. It was only after attempting to get a quote from him that he was told that the person was only dressed like Snoop and had hired the guards to make it more convincing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Livestream Mario and Omarion’s ‘Verzuz’ Battle

Mario and Omarion, who both dominated mid-’00s R&B radio, are facing off in a Verzuz event preceded by a bonus match-up. The event can be livestreamed via YouTube, Triller, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and will see the two singer-songwriters pit their discographies against each other. The battle marks a return to the world of R&B after the 8Ball and MJG vs. UGK battle that went down last month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

The Most Memorable Beauty Moments in Hip-Hop

So many of the beauty trends that are hot right now can be traced back to women and men in hip-hop. Whether it’s hairstyles, makeup looks, nails, etc, the influence of hip-hop’s most prominent figures is constantly being referenced on a global scale. Hip-hop birthed a diverse era of self-expression and experimentation that has withstood the test of time. In its evolution, beauty in hip-hop has even made way for a diverse representation of gender expression–men have embraced things typically associated with feminine style and women aren’t afraid to tap into the masculine. From rappers to R&B singers to video vixens, get into this list of the most memorable beauty moments in hip-hop.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

NBA Draft Mom Kool Daniels Goes Viral in White Side-Slit Dress & Caged Heels With Son Dyson Daniels in ‘Foil’ Suit

Click here to read the full article. Australian professional basketball player Dyson Daniels recently celebrated being the 8th overall pick during the 2022 NBA Draft, committing to join the New Orleans Pelicans for the upcoming NBA season. The 19-year-old player may have expected to be the center of attention during draft proceedings, but his proud mother’s top-notch style stole a portion of the spotlight during the career-defining night on Thursday. To support her son during the Brooklyn-based NBA Draft event, Kool-Daniels wore a show-stopping sleek white dress with a mid-calf hem. The eye-catching dress included a statement side-slit that featured peplum-like...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Garbstore Plays With Satirical Tabloid Names, Paper Boy Designs For SS23

Garbstore has revealed its texture-rich collection for Spring/Summer 2023, which has been designed to serve as the perfect go-to for layering in the warmer months. Featuring three of the brand’s in-house labels—Garbstore, The English Difference and Home Party—the lookbook showcases reworked classics alongside new styles, innovative fabrics and a first look at the London imprint’s debut graphic tee collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Willow Smith Shares New Song and Video “Maybe It’s My Fault”

Willow Smith has returned with a heavy new track “ It’s My Fault,” which is accompanied by a striking performance video directed by Dana Trippe. A press release dubs it “the first taste” of a new album due this summer. Following the release of “Purge,”...
MUSIC
Complex

Lil Durk Shares Deluxe Edition of ‘7220’ Album

You can never keep Lil Durk down for long, as the Chicago rapper has released the deluxe edition of his latest album 7220. The new version adds 14 songs to the original collection of 17. Among these are “Hear It Back” featuring Moneybagg Yo, “IYKYK” with Ella Mai and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, plus collabs with EST Gee (“Burglars & Murderers”) and Doodie Lo (“Did Shit to Me”). Tracks solely starring Durk include “Unhappy Father’s Day,” “Two Hours from Atlanta,” “Smurk Outta Here,” and “Computer Murderers,” from the previously released Reloaded edition of the LP.​
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Watch an Exclusive Clip From Upcoming Giannis Antetokounmpo Biopic ‘Rise’ on Disney+

Ahead of the release of the Giannis Antetokounmpo biopic Rise, Complex has shared an exclusive scene from the forthcoming Disney+ sports drama. The clip features young Giannis and his brother Thanasis—portrayed by real-life brothers Uche and Ral Agada—sharing sneakers at basketball practice as the Antetokounmpo family is not able to afford an extra pair of shoes for the future NBA players.
MOVIES
Complex

Megan Thee Stallion Explains How Her Love for Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Led to Roc Nation Management Deal

Megan Thee Stallion had plenty of reasons to sign with Roc Nation as her management, but there was one tasty snack that helped seal the deal. While speaking at the annual Cannes Lions Festival on Thursday, the 27-year-old dished on some of her business ventures, including her management contract with the iconic hip-hop entity. Megan recalled the day she was scheduled to meet with imprint executives and having no idea Jay-Z would join them, or that he’d come with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos in hand.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Coi Leray Drops New Song “Involved”

“I promise I never changed / I just got more richer,” she sings. The song follows the release of her album Trendsetter in April, which saw guest appearances from Nicki Minaj, Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, and Nav, among others. The track also follows her Paper Magazine cover and the...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Chris Brown Drops ‘Breezy’ Album f/ Lil Baby, Jack Harlow, Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, Lil Wayne, and More

Chris Brown has shared his long-awaited studio album Breezy. The project, which was announced nearly two years ago, marks the artist’s first solo effort since 2019’s Indigo. Since then, Brown reportedly recorded hundreds of tracks for the project before narrowing it down to the final 24. He spoke about the process during a recent interview with Big Boy, explaining his intention to give listeners a variety of sounds.
CELEBRITIES

