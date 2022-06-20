Morrisson Shows Off A Fast, Furious Flow On New Drop “Balaclava”

You can never keep Lil Durk down for long, as the Chicago rapper has released the deluxe edition of his latest album 7220. The new version adds 14 songs to the original collection of 17. Among these are “Hear It Back” featuring Moneybagg Yo, “IYKYK” with Ella Mai and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, plus collabs with EST Gee (“Burglars & Murderers”) and Doodie Lo (“Did Shit to Me”). Tracks solely starring Durk include “Unhappy Father’s Day,” “Two Hours from Atlanta,” “Smurk Outta Here,” and “Computer Murderers,” from the previously released Reloaded edition of the LP.
