Morrisson Shows Off A Fast, Furious Flow On New Drop “Balaclava”

So many of the beauty trends that are hot right now can be traced back to women and men in hip-hop. Whether it’s hairstyles, makeup looks, nails, etc, the influence of hip-hop’s most prominent figures is constantly being referenced on a global scale. Hip-hop birthed a diverse era of self-expression and experimentation that has withstood the test of time. In its evolution, beauty in hip-hop has even made way for a diverse representation of gender expression–men have embraced things typically associated with feminine style and women aren’t afraid to tap into the masculine. From rappers to R&B singers to video vixens, get into this list of the most memorable beauty moments in hip-hop.

