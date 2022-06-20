Seattle Sounders FC announces first ‘Pups at the Pitch’
If you have a dog that loves soccer, you’re in luck!
Seattle Sounders FC is hosting its first-ever “Pups at the Pitch,” where fans and their furry best friends can come check out a summer match at Lumen Field.
Tickets are $25 per human and $25 per pup, with a minimum of one human per pup, for the Wednesday, June 29 at 7 p.m. match.
Before fans purchase their tickets, they must acknowledge their pup is in good health and is current on all its vaccinations.
Fans arriving early can catch some pre-match fun in the North Plaza, courtesy of The Farmer’s Dog.
Tickets can be purchased at soundersfc.com/pups.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0