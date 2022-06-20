ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Sounders FC announces first ‘Pups at the Pitch’

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mkp7q_0gGTPjPA00
CONCACAF Champions League - Final - Leg 2: Pumas UNAM v Seattle Sounders FC SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 04: Raúl Ruidíaz #9 of Seattle Sounders celebrates his goal against Pumas in the second half during 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League Final Leg 2 at Lumen Field on May 04, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

If you have a dog that loves soccer, you’re in luck!

Seattle Sounders FC is hosting its first-ever “Pups at the Pitch,” where fans and their furry best friends can come check out a summer match at Lumen Field.

Tickets are $25 per human and $25 per pup, with a minimum of one human per pup, for the Wednesday, June 29 at 7 p.m. match.

Before fans purchase their tickets, they must acknowledge their pup is in good health and is current on all its vaccinations.

Fans arriving early can catch some pre-match fun in the North Plaza, courtesy of The Farmer’s Dog.

Tickets can be purchased at soundersfc.com/pups.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Pets & Animals
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Lifestyle
KIRO 7 Seattle

Toll rate increase for SR-99 tunnel begins July 1

Toll rates for the State Route 99 tunnel in Seattle are set to go up by 3% beginning July 1, the Washington State Transportation Commission announced Friday. The 3% increase means an increase of five to 10 cents for vehicles with two axles, depending on the time of day. Drivers with a Good To Go! pass will continue paying the lowest toll rate.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Sounders Fc#Lumen#Pitch#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman stabbed, robbed at Seattle apartment building

Seattle police are investigating after a woman was stabbed during a robbery at her apartment building in the 500 block of Rainier Avenue South on Wednesday night, the police department announced. At 11:56 p.m., police were called to the building for reports of a stabbing. According to police, the woman...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 injured in stabbing in Capitol Hill area

SEATTLE — One person was injured in a stabbing in Seattle’s Capitol Hill area Wednesday night. Police were called to the area near 14th Avenue and East Union Street. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center and the extent of their injuries is unknown. Police searched for...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Crews battle fires in Kenmore, Mountlake Terrace

KENMORE, MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — Crews battled flames at a garage in Kenmore and at two homes in Mountlake Terrace. The Northshore Fire Department said investigators are looking into the cause of a garage fire on 88th Avenue Northeast that started at 3:25 a.m. Thursday. A photo from the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
KIRO 7 Seattle

Neighbors rescue woman from burning home in Renton

RENTON, Wash. — Neighbors pulled a woman from her burning home in Renton on Thursday evening. Firefighters were called before 6 p.m. to the 11800 block of Southeast 157th Street, where they could see a column of smoke from 2 miles away. When crews arrived, flames were seen shooting...
KIRO 7 Seattle

WA healthcare providers preparing for influx of patients after Roe v. Wade decision

Since the Roe v. Wade decision draft leak, health care providers in Washington state have been preparing for an influx of out-of-state patients seeking abortion services. While Friday’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will affect a woman’s ability to get an abortion in some states, it has no bearing on Washington as abortion remains legal. But the state’s role in providing services is expected to be amplified in the coming months, putting a strain on some local resources.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Everett police searching missing man

Everett police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing for 11 days as of Wednesday, the police department announced. James Johnson is in his fifties, is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs 185 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. If...
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
99K+
Followers
115K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy