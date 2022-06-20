Seattle Sounders FC announces first ‘Pups at the Pitch’

CONCACAF Champions League - Final - Leg 2: Pumas UNAM v Seattle Sounders FC SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 04: Raúl Ruidíaz #9 of Seattle Sounders celebrates his goal against Pumas in the second half during 2022 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League Final Leg 2 at Lumen Field on May 04, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

If you have a dog that loves soccer, you’re in luck!

Seattle Sounders FC is hosting its first-ever “Pups at the Pitch,” where fans and their furry best friends can come check out a summer match at Lumen Field.

Tickets are $25 per human and $25 per pup, with a minimum of one human per pup, for the Wednesday, June 29 at 7 p.m. match.

Before fans purchase their tickets, they must acknowledge their pup is in good health and is current on all its vaccinations.

Fans arriving early can catch some pre-match fun in the North Plaza, courtesy of The Farmer’s Dog.

Tickets can be purchased at soundersfc.com/pups.

