This article produced by Street Sense Media and The DC Line. When Marcus McCall turned 18, he signed up for D.C.’s housing waitlist with the help of the Child and Family Services Agency. Once he made it to the top of the list, he’d be able to get into public housing or obtain a voucher to use toward rent. What McCall didn’t know at the time was that it would be another 15 years before he would finally receive either.

HOMELESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO