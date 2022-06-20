ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Meet the Iowa Woman With More Than 200 Pieces of Fiestaware

By Steve Pulaski
AM 1490 WDBQ
AM 1490 WDBQ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A recent source of comfort on my Sunday evenings has been a program called Collector's Call, hosted by Lisa Whelchel (famous for her role on The Facts of Life). It's a show that involves Whelchel and an appraiser video-chatting with a person who has a vast collection of items. It could...

wdbqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
City
Hull, IA
104.5 KDAT

Have You Heard Of Iowa’s Secret Vacation Spot?

When you think of Iowa, you might just think about cornfields, right? Well, now you can probably start thinking "island" when you try to imagine the Hawkeye State. Many families are planning their vacations now since school is out. Instead of spending a pretty penny on your trip this summer, why not stay a bit closer to home?
IOWA STATE
AM 1490 WDBQ

A 72-Pound Catfish is Lurking in the Missouri River, Just Under State Record

Iowa biologists made an eye-popping discovery this week... and, fittingly, just in time for National Catfish Day, which is Saturday, June 25th!. Local biologists were conducting a survey on the Missouri River, the longest river in the United States, and discovered a massive, 72.4-pound catfish. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources shared a photo of the fish on Facebook for anyone planning on hitting the water this weekend.
IOWA STATE
Hot 104.7

These Are The 20 Worst Places To Live In All Of Iowa

The rolling fields and mesmerizing sunsets are just part of what makes the Hawkeye State so special. But, according to a national website, not all of Iowa is a place worth living. A town in western Iowa was named the worst place to live in the entire state and the...
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Whelchel
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Outdoorsman Reels in MONSTER Fish [PHOTOS]

There are plenty of great fishing spots in the state of Iowa -- Okoboji, the Mississippi River, and farm ponds galore make it a nice second option to the Land of 10,000 Lakes just north of us. The folks at Outdoor X Media know it -- and they show off...
iheart.com

Iowa State Fair Plans Sensory-Friendly Morning

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa State Fair is announcing the first ever, Sensory-Friendly morning at the fair. The morning of August 17th, the lights and sounds of the fair will be a little lower. The idea is to make the surroundings more comfortable for those with autism or other disorders.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Memorabilia#Food Drink#Collector S Call#Iowans#Fiestaware#The New York Times
Corydon Times-Republican

Counties in Iowa with the most pre-war homes

Compiled a list of counties with the most pre-war homes in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
AM 1490 WDBQ

Photos: Michigan’s Pictured Rocks National Lake Shore

7 hours in a car. That’s it. And it’s well worth it. The only way the Pictured Rocks National Lake Shore can be described is breath taking. Taking in the natural beauty our nation affords while hiking, has really become a mainstay in my family’s routine, and this year for our family vacation we decided to put in around 11 miles (9.7 of them on the actual trail, the rest spent exploring) on the Chapel Trail Mosquito Falls Loop. In addition, we took a small cruise along those very same bluffs, and were treated with an equally amazing view of the cliffs we were literally standing on the day before. We did visit other amazing locations on the trip which are worth exploring as well, like; Sand Point Beach, Sable Falls, Au Sable Lighthouse, Miners Falls and Beach, 12-Mile Beach, Log Slide and the Dunes. These spectacular locations are all along Lake Superior stretching from Munising, Michigan to a town called Grand Marais, and my family and I explored pretty much everything there is to see along the 42mile shore line. Join me as I take you on a trip through the Pictured Rocks National Lake Shore.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KCCI.com

Inflation is causing some Iowans to give up their pets

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Inflation is forcing some Iowans to surrender their pets to local animal shelters. Julie Skellenger is the manager of Kiya Koda Humane Society in Indianola. Before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, she received three calls from people looking to surrender their pet. That call is becoming so...
INDIANOLA, IA
98.1 KHAK

List of 2022 Firework Displays in Eastern Iowa

It's almost that time of the year once again! July 4th and firework displays are on the way, and patriotism will reach its peak here in Iowa in just a couple of weeks. If it's anything like what I've seen in small town over the entirety of my life, it will largely look like this:
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa ATV/UTV Laws Changing July 1st: More Opportunity, Lower Costs

Statewide Iowa — The laws are changing for all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility terrain vehicle (UTV) riders in Iowa, and most riders would consider it a positive change. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, effective July 1, users will now be able to ride in any of Iowa’s 99 counties, with a few restrictions.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque, IA
807
Followers
1K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wdbqam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy