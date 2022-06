Authorities in Albany are investigating a convenience store burglary. On June 21, an unknown person broke into Annie Convenience Store in the 220 Block of Johnson Road. The owner told police that a burglar broke into the store and stole cigars, cigarettes, and $3,500 in cash. According to the owner, $3,000 was in the office and $500 in change was on a shelf near the lottery tickets. The cigars and cigarettes were behind the counter on shelves.

ALBANY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO