Johnson County authorities working to ID check fraud suspect
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) requested the public's help to identify a man accused of fraudulently using business checks.
According to a release from authorities, the checks have “Early Bird Cabin, LLC” featured on them.
According to a release from authorities, the checks have "Early Bird Cabin, LLC" featured on them.

Anyone who comes across that check should contact the JCSO at 423-727-7761. For those who wish to remain anonymous, email tips@johnsoncountysd.org.
