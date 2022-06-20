ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County authorities working to ID check fraud suspect

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
 4 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) requested the public’s help to identify a man accused of fraudulently using business checks.

Police investigating after kitten found with severed leg in Hawkins County

According to a release from authorities, the checks have “Early Bird Cabin, LLC” featured on them.

Anyone who comes across that check should contact the JCSO at 423-727-7761. For those who wish to remain anonymous, email tips@johnsoncountysd.org.

