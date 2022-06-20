Johnson County authorities working to ID check fraud suspect

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) requested the public’s help to identify a man accused of fraudulently using business checks.

According to a release from authorities, the checks have “Early Bird Cabin, LLC” featured on them.

Anyone who comes across that check should contact the JCSO at 423-727-7761. For those who wish to remain anonymous, email tips@johnsoncountysd.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.