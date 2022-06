ALBION, Mich. — The family of the Albion man shot and killed by police called for help about an hour before Wednesday night's deadly confrontation. An Albion Department of Public Safety officer shot and killed Jason Dodds, 42, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home on North Eaton Street. Dodds died at the hospital later that night.

ALBION, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO