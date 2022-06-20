ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where To Buy The Air Jordan 9 “Particle Grey”

By Michael Le
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnveiled back in December of last year, the Air Jordan 9 “Particle Grey” is one of the last few releases from Jordan Brand’s Spring 2022 line-up, releasing officially on June 21st. Maintaining the silhouette’s universal appeal,...

The Nike Air Force 1 “Los Angeles” Is Covered With A Wide Assortment Of Patches

The Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th Birthday has produced a number of exciting releases, from a three-part partnership with Stussy to a luxury makeover by none other than Louis Vuitton. Even the GRs bring a certain energy, as they’re oftentimes just as unique as their collaborative counterparts. This upcoming pair, which pays homage to the City of Angels, is but further proof of this, incorporating both a series of patches and a colorway that’s somewhat Dodgers-friendly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sneakernews.com

First Look At The adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Hi Res Blue”

As Ye continues to share new (questionable?) music with the world, he also keeps expanding the adidas Yeezy catalog. Recently, the beloved Yeezy Boost 700 emerged in a new “Hi Res Blue” colorway. A re-imagination of the iconic “Wave Runner” that’s restocked a handful of times since February...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Rumors of a Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Release Surface

According to reports, rumors have now surfaced that SB and Jordan Brand are readying a release next year. Although no images have surfaced just yet, a Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 collaboration is now expected for 2023. Renders via Nice Kicks predict black upper bases and that “NIKE SB” logos could appear on the heels of the shoe.
APPAREL
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Set For January 21st, 2023 Release

As 2022’s second-half gets underway, handfuls of Air Jordan releases for 2023 have begun joining the rumor mill. Recently, a mock-up of an Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” appeared across social media channels, suggesting that NIKE, Inc. is revisiting the mid-1990s color palette next year. Predominantly clad in “Black,” the upcoming retro is expected to include eye-catching blue and yellow accents at the lace toggles, Jumpman branding and tongue’s underside, as well as the shark teeth-reminiscent details at the midsole. Semi-translucent traction underfoot is also rumored to indulge in the vibrant color combination, which draws inspiration from the Air Jordan 8  “Aqua” that debuted in 1993 and celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2023. NIKE, Inc.’s retail version of the AJ 5 may not exactly resemble the initial mock-up included ahead, but it’s likely to include a similar arrangement as Michael Jordan’s eponymous label has been known for being self-referential while still maintaining a touch of novelty for the modern era.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 5 “University Blue” Expected For March 4th, 2023 Release

Ever since the release of the Air Jordan 1 “University Blue,” sneaker culture has been trapped in an inescapable chokehold, as the UNC signature subsequently became one of the Nike umbrella’s most desirable pantones. Even after two years, the color still holds quite a bit of influence, and it’ll continue to do so as it appears on this 2023 bound Air Jordan 5.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan Retro Spring 2023 Preview

For Jordan Brand, the year 2023 will be one of major significance for obvious reasons. In addition to the congruence of “23”, the year 2023 will also mark the 35th Anniversary of the Air Jordan 3 as well as the 25th Anniversary of the Air Jordan 13. These milestones suggest a major haul of releases of those models, but there will be a full assortment your favorite Air Jordans throughout the entire year.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Plus “Tuned Max” Borrows An Original Colorway

The Nike Air Max Plus is no stranger to unabashedly borrowing colorways from fellow Air Max classics, but this latest release doesn’t need to reach that far to make the connection. Inspired by the original “Celery” colorway of the Air Tuned Max, this upcoming Air Max Plus deftly adapts one of the most recognizable sneaker colorways of the late 1990s.
APPAREL
Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 37 “Light Bone”

Earlier this month, the Air Jordan 37 was leaked in great detail: we not only received a first look at the shoe but also a layout of its technical specs, from the carbon fiber shank to the double stacked Zoom. And today, just a little over a week thereafter, detailed images of the silhouette’s “Light Bone” colorway have surfaced.
APPAREL
Nike Zooms In On The Swoosh On This Air Max Plus

Nike continues its unrelenting streak of Air Max Plus releases, keeping to the original shape but adding some creative twists to give the silhouette new life. This upcoming release captures a perfect summer season look, with an all white construction and mesh upper with touches of blue and yellow, but there’s a clear chance made to this TUNED Air classic.
APPAREL
Blue Ivy Carter Looks Just Like Beyoncé With These Giant Curls

The Golden State Warriors might have inched one step closer to NBA glory, but Blue Ivy Carter remains the night's winner. Blue Ivy Carter sat courtside with proud dad, Jay-Z, during game five of the 2022 NBA finals on June 13. As Jay-Z prepared to salute the arena, Carter, in the most subtle and Bey-esque way, let him know exactly what not to do when sitting next to a 10-year-old Grammy Award winner with bouncy, volume-packed curls. The energy of the stadium seemed nothing less than invigorating, yet Carter was clearly unbothered by the crowd when letting her dad know that her hair was of utmost importance.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Air Jordan 4 “Infrared” Releases Tomorrow

Teased and delayed ad nauseam for the better part of the last year, the Air Jordan 4 “Infrared” finally releases for the whole family tomorrow, June 15th. Far from being an original colorway of Tinker Hatfield’s second-ever design for the Air Jordan line, the upcoming retro follows a similar color-blocking to the widely-beloved “Green Glow” offering from August 2013. Shades of “Dark Grey” and “Cement Grey” take over the majority of the pair’s upper and sole unit, with the titular “Infrared 23” tone animating eye-stays, branding and inner-lining, tread pods underfoot. All together, the aforementioned components help further expand the Jordan 4‘s already-robust catalog, especially what’s offered in Grade School, Preschool and Toddler sizing.
SHOPPING
Nike’s Multi-Swoosh Cluster Appears On This Stealthy Air Max 90

As Nike continues to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the revolutionary Air Max series, the brand continues to deliver compelling options donning the visible Air cushioning. Although the Air Max 90 isn’t at the core of the brand’s celebration, Tinker Hatfield’s classic 32-year-old design has played a pivotal role in the anniversary’s first sixth months, as well as over the course of the technology’s history. The latest pair offers a predominantly black ensemble, with Air Max bubbles also opting for a stealthy look. A non-standard cluster of swooshes at the lateral profile introduce some stark yellow and silver contrast, with the latter of the two hues also appearing on the medial side. Waffle-patterned tread underfoot round out the pitch-dark offering with heritage-inspired black.
LIFESTYLE
Detailed Look At The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Pine Green”

Despite passing away in November 2021, Virgil Abloh continues being present in the sneaker space. In addition to driving countless sales on the after-market thanks to his Off-White sneaker collaborations, the late Illinois-native is further expanding NIKE, Inc.’s design language. Recently, a green-colored Air Force 1 Mid appeared with...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Swoosh’d Ribbons Appear Again On The Nike Air Force 1

As Nike looks to variegate the Air Force 1 ever so slightly with minor changes, sneaker fans are being treated to an endless supply of classics. Fans of the ’82 model are enjoying a wealth of options as 2022 marks the 40th Anniversary of the Air Force 1, and while there are specific units created to mark the four decades, some pairs are joining the celebration in the background.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
“Black” Patent Leather Meets “Pink” Accents On This Nike Air Force 1 Low

Over the last several years, customized Nike Air Force 1 Low pairs have become businesses for countless individuals across the globe. Throughout the 2000s, perhaps as a response to A BATHING APE’s multi-colored BAPE STAs, the Swoosh offered its iconic 1982 silhouette in hundreds of experimental styles. In the midst of its 40th anniversary, Bruce Kilgore’s legendary creation continues to experiment with color-blocking, materials and themes, with the latest proposition seemingly nodding to the mid-aughts. Shimmering black patent leather takes over everything from the mid-foot to tip-of-the-toe, while a light pink hue animates smooth panels from mid-foot to spine. White contrast enters the mix via the profile swooshes and oft-imitated sole unit, though nylon tongues and non-standard branding on the spine give the Air Force 1 a refreshing look.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Air Jordan 3 Winterized Gets Equipped With a Black and Gold Palette

When Fall and Winter seasons peak through and you’re naturally forced to deal with more rain, sleet and snow, it’s imperative to have a pair of sneakers on deck that can keep you cozy and effectively combat harsher weather conditions. During this time of the year, Jordan Brand will often supply various retro silhouettes with more seasonal-inspired upgrades and this year we’re going to see this Air Jordan 3 Winterized be brought to life.
APPAREL
First Look At The Titan22 x Air Jordan 2 Low

A country crazed with the game of basketball, the Philippines have been a focal point of NIKE, Inc.’s strategic movements in Asia as the brand continues to bridge hoops and lifestyle fashion through the lens of its retail partners. Next up is Titan22, already veterans in the shoe collaboration game with Nike and Jordan.
APPAREL
Air Jordan 14 “Light Ginger” Set For August 24th Release

Compared to classics the likes of the AJ1 and AJ4, the Air Jordan 14 rarely ever receives much time in the spotlight. But following some love from Jayson Tatum, the silhouette is finally seeing more releases, including a women’s exclusive “Light Ginger” colorway. An appropriate complement to...
APPAREL

