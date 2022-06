Following her struggles throughout the 10th season of “Chicago Fire,” fans of the NBC series are now wondering what’s next for Stella Kidd. According to One Chicago Center, “Chicago Fire” fans are wanting to see what’s in store with Kidd, who is now the lieutenant of Truck 81. She and her now-husband, Kelly Severide, after saying “I Do” in the 10th season finale. However, while the couple was on their way to their honeymoon destination, fans noticed a car full of men from a drug trade that Severide managed to put an end to during the finale was pulling up to the house the couple was staying in.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO