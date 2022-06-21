ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Facebook removes GOP Senate candidate’s ‘RINO hunting’ video

By BRIAN SLODYSKO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z8MjY_0gGTLnVY00
1 of 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook on Monday removed a campaign video by Republican Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens that shows him brandishing a shotgun and declaring that he’s hunting RINOs, or Republicans In Name Only.

In the ad, Greitens, a former Missouri governor who resigned in disgrace in 2018, is flanked by a tactical unit outside a home on a tree-lined street as he whispers, “The RINO feeds on corruption and is marked by the stripes of cowardice,” using a term popularized by former President Donald Trump and his allies to deride moderate or establishment Republicans.

The armed tactical team breaks through the front door and throws what appear to be flash-bang grenades inside. Greitens enters an empty living room through the smoke and says: “Join the MAGA crew. Get a RINO hunting permit. There’s no bagging limit, no tagging limit and it doesn’t expire until we save our country.”

Facebook said the video was removed “for violating our policies prohibiting violence and incitement.” Twitter said Greitens’ post violated its rules about abusive behavior but said it was leaving it up because it was in the “public’s interest” for the tweet to be viewable. The company’s move prevented the post from being shared any further.

The video comes at a time of renewed focus on violence in politics following fatal mass shootings and threats to government officials. Two weeks ago, a man carrying a gun, a knife and zip ties was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house after threatening to kill the justice. Around the same time, a gunman killed a retired county judge in Wisconsin before fatally shooting himself, and he had a list that included the names of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.

On Sunday, Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, one of two Republicans serving on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, said he recently received a letter at his home threatening “to execute me, as well as my wife and 5-month-old child.”

Greitens is among the Republican candidates in a highly competitive Aug. 2 primary to fill the seat being vacated by retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt. The provocative new ad appeared as Greitens looks to improve his standing in the polls, jolt lackluster fundraising and move past graphic allegations of domestic abuse made in a sworn affidavit filed by his ex-wife in March in their child custody case.

Sheena Greitens has alleged that Eric Greitens was physically abusive to her and one of their sons, while demonstrating such “unstable and coercive behavior” that steps were taken to limit his access to firearms, court documents state.

The former governor has vehemently denied the allegations, but they’ve dogged him on the campaign trail. He resigned in 2018 amid criminal investigations and after he was accused of having an extramarital affair with his hairdresser and taking a compromising photo of her to keep her from talking about it.

Helen Wade, Sheena Greitens’ lawyer, told The Kansas City Star that she would “absolutely” use the new campaign video in the couple’s court case.

“This is over the line,” Wade told the newspaper while indicating she would file court papers to make the video an exhibit in the case. Wade did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Republican Caleb Rowden, majority leader of the Missouri state Senate, tweeted: “We have been in contact with the Missouri Highway Patrol and hope that former Gov. Greitens finds the help he needs. Anyone with multiple accusations of abuse toward women and children should probably steer clear of this rhetoric.”

Other candidates in the Senate race also condemned the video.

Republican state Sen. Dave Schatz called it “completely irresponsible.”

“That’s why I’m running. It’s time to restore sanity and reject this nonsense. Missouri deserves better,” Schatz said in a tweet.

Democratic Senate candidate Lucas Kunce tweeted that “terrorists, child abusers, and criminals” like Greitens “shouldn’t even be able to get a weapon.”

“Help me beat this guy in November, and I’ll keep our families safe from criminals like him,” Kunce said.

The Missouri Fraternal Order of Police, which has endorsed state Attorney General Eric Schmitt in the Republican Senate race, denounced Greitens’ video, saying it shows that Greitens “does not possess the sound judgment necessary” to represent the state and that “he has learned nothing from the legal problems” that preceded his resignation as governor.

Greitens’ campaign dismissed the outrage that erupted over the new ad.

“If anyone doesn’t get the metaphor, they are either lying or dumb,” campaign manager Dylan Johnson said in statement.

The firestorm enveloping Greitens follows a well-worn playbook that has helped other Republican candidates juice their standing: Make an inflammatory statement or ad, wait for a backlash to develop, then cite the backlash while trying to raise money from grassroots donors online. In Greitens’ case, the actions taken by the social media giants could prove to be a further boon, tapping into resentment toward large technology companies that increasingly courses through the Republican Party.

Once a swing state, Missouri has become more reliably Republican in recent years. But the Senate race is nonetheless receiving national attention because some in the GOP establishment are anxious that, if Greitens wins the primary, he would be vulnerable against a Democrat in November. With the Senate evenly divided, the GOP can’t afford to lose what would otherwise be a safe seat.

Comments / 20

4th Generation Floridian
2d ago

With over 300M Americans, why do we allow disgraced and convicted electeds to run for public service?

Reply(3)
11
Trumcultplicans
2d ago

Instead of talking about Republicans he should have been seeking mental health treatment his cheese has slid totally off his cracker. Now I see why the navy seals have distance it self from him.

Reply
2
Related
Reuters

Republican pulls out his guns at U.S. gun-control hearing

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday objected to a Democratic attempt to advance new limits on gun purchases as one Rebpublican legislator pulled out his handguns at a hearing to complain that they could be banned. The House Judiciary Committee met in...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
State
Illinois State
Local
Missouri Government
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Caleb Rowden
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Eric Schmitt
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Eric Greitens
Person
Dave Schatz
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

"The View" erupts into chaos after Alyssa Farah Griffin claims, "The red wave is coming"

"The View" had a lot to say after Donald Trump and his followers enjoyed a key victory following Tuesday's South Carolina GOP primary. Trump-backed candidate Russell Fry defeated Congressman Tom Rice, the five-term incumbent who voted to impeach the ex-President after the Jan. 6 riot. Fry's recent victory "marks the first time this election cycle that a pro-impeachment Republican has lost at the ballot box," NBC News reports. It also highlights Trump's unwavering efforts to push forward his array of loyalists and seek revenge on Republicans who have condemned his presidency.
U.S. POLITICS
Complex

Republican Candidate for Michigan Governor Arrested, Charged in Connection With Capitol Riot

A Republican candidate for governor in Michigan has been arrested and charged in connection with last year’s fatal Capitol riot. Per a report from the Associated Press, 40-year-old Ryan Kelley—who’s one of five GOP candidates pursuing the office—was charged with multiple misdemeanors on Thursday. Among the Capitol riot-focused details cited in court documents are a February 2021 interview in which Kelley himself spoke about being at the location on Jan. 6, as well as his featured speaker status at a regional Stop the Steal rally in Lansing. He has also been reported to have been seen outside the Capitol in footage of the Jan. 6 riot.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop Senate#Republican Senate#Missouri Attorney General#Election State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Gop#U S Senate#Republicans#Maga
Tampa Bay Times

Fact-checking Marco Rubio claim that no guns used in mass shootings were bought online

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said stringent gun regulations would not prevent crimes like the May 24 shooting in Uvalde, Texas. “There hasn’t been a single of these mass shootings that have been purchased at a gun show or on the internet,” Rubio said on May 25. “If people want to do it, we can have that debate, but don’t link it to these horrible events. They have nothing to do with it.”
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
goodmorningamerica.com

What some lifelong gun owners say about AR-15s

Paul Kemp is the co-founder and president of Gun Owners for Responsible Ownership. A lifelong gun owner and hunter, he said he was driven to create the organization after his brother-in-law Steven Forsyth was killed in the Clackamas Town Center shooting in December 2012 in Oregon. The gunman in that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Fox News Guest Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Network for Trying to Cover Up Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A Fox News guest on Sunday called out the network for its “bullshit” coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing last Thursday night. Anchor Mike Emanuel moderated a discussion between Mike Crute, a progressive radio host and former gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, and Jeff Crouere, a conservative radio host from Louisiana and 2016 Republican National Convention delegate. The pair began by reacting to news that the Senate has reached a tentative agreement for legislation addressing gun reform, which Crute said was “a step in the right direction,” but moved on to a discussion about...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

954K+
Followers
462K+
Post
432M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy