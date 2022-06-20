ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids approves five-year extension of traffic camera enforcement

By Nick Weig
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Despite years of court challenges, and multiple attempts by lawmakers in Des Moines to reign the program in, traffic enforcement cameras remain in use in several communities across eastern...

Truck runs over woman's foot during Roe v. Wade protest

Cedar Rapids — Witnesses at a rally in Cedar Rapids Friday say a truck ran over a woman's foot during a peaceful pro-choice protest. Iowa author Lyz Lenz posted a photo of the incident on Twitter Friday evening, and said everyone seems to be OK. Lenz claims two women...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
I-380 Expansion One Step Closer

The Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) held a meeting Tuesday evening, June 21st to discuss the proposed Interstate 380 widening. The meeting took place at the Iowa DOT District 6 Office in Cedar Rapids. Interstate 380 would be expanded to six lanes, stretching from north of Johnson County Road...
KCJJ

Armed IC man arrested at I-380 accident scene

An armed Iowa City man was arrested at the scene of an accident that tied up traffic on Interstate 380 overnight. The accident shut down southbound I-380 between the Penn Street exit and the bridge over Highway 6 just after 2:30am. Responding Johnson County deputies say they observed a 2017 Ford Edge speed toward a stopped police cruiser before squealing its breaks and coming to a stop. A deputy was next to the vehicle directing traffic to detour using the Forveergreen Road exit.
IOWA CITY, IA
kwayradio.com

Contractor Arrested for Church Copper Theft

A Waterloo contractor has been arrested for allegedly stealing copper from a historic church, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 35 year old Anthony Tucker was hired to renovate a back entrance to Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Instead he is accused of stripping copper molding and fixtures from the 111 year old church. This included the copper ring encircling the base of the church’s iconic octagonal dome. Two copper panels were also taken from inside the church and copper pipes were cut from the boiler room. Tucker was found to have turned in 608 pounds of copper to Alter Metal Recycling in May. He was paid just over $2,000 for the haul. The church renovation is currently at a standstill as construction permits were never taken out and the copper elements cannot be replaced. The church, which was built in 1911, is on the National Register of Historic Places, although in 2017 it was named one of the most endangered buildings by Preservation Iowa.
WATERLOO, IA
Cedar Rapids man over three times legal limit to drive when charged with OWI

A Cedar Rapids man was allegedly over three times the legal limit to drive when he was arrested for operating under the influence Monday night. Police say 57-year-old Jeffrey Lee of Glass Road Northeast was involved in a single-vehicle accident in his 2001 Chevy Malibu just after 9pm on Amana Road in Swisher. Deputies who arrived on scene reportedly observed Lee with many signs of intoxication, including him staggering around the vehicle, having bloodshot watery eyes, and having the odor of ingested alcohol.
Linn County Fair kicks off, runs through Sunday

The Linn County Fair kicked off Wednesday, June 22 and will run through Sunday, June 26 at the Linn County Fairgrounds in Central City. Iowa's News Now meteorologist Rebecca Kopelman spent Wednesday morning at the fairgrounds welcoming the start of the 2022 fair. Country artist Rodney Atkins and Mitchell Tenpenny...
LINN COUNTY, IA
Cedar Rapids couple wins lottery prize of $25,000 a year for life

CLIVE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A Cedar Rapids man bought a lottery ticket he normally wouldn’t have and won a prize of $25,000 a year for life. Chuck Thomas matched the first five numbers but missed the Lucky Ball in the Nov. 4, 2021 Lucky for Life drawing the game’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
CR Pride Fest to include speaker series at Newbo City Market

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — CR Pride is celebrating its 30th anniversary at its annual Pride Fest on July 9th at Newbo City Market. New to the festival this year will be a speaker series discussing LGBTQ topics and current events. The speakers series will include:. A...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
West Burlington shooting suspect arrested in Cedar Rapids

West Burlington, IA- Authorities have announced the arrest of a suspect in the West Burlington Pool shooting. On Saturday, June 18th, police in Cedar Rapids conducted a search warrant on an apartment, after receiving a tip that 30-year-old Terrence Jay Gordon was inside. Gordon was wanted on four separate warrants...
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
Washington County deputies respond to emergency airplane landing near Riverside

An airplane made an emergency landing near Riverside Friday night. According to Washington County Communications, the plane made an emergency landing on Riverside Road near 180th Street just before 6:30 Friday night. Two Washington County deputies responded, and dispatch records show the officers were able to assist the pilot in getting the plane back into the air.
RIVERSIDE, IA
North Liberty man arrested for OWI with toddler in car

A North Liberty man was taken into custody for OWI after his reported erratic driving caused him to be stopped by authorities. 22-year-old Kendyl Kent of Alydar Drive was observed on Ranshaw Way North by another motorist, who reported that he was swerving all over the roadway, and that they could smell marijuana possibly coming from Kent’s vehicle.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
Prairie student selected to attend GRAMMY Camp

A Prairie High School student is one of 81 kids from around the country to be selected to attend the 2022 GRAMMY Camp. Evan Wazac, 17, lives in Fairfax and will be a senior this fall. He has been selected to go to the instrumental music program as a keyboard player. Wazac has played piano since he was six and is part of the Eastern Iowa Arts Academy.
FAIRFAX, IA
Iowa City man arrested after threatening and striking police officer

An Iowa City man who threatened a police officer was arrested after slapping them. Saturday night just before 10:30, uniformed officers were at the Hollywood Court residence of 42-year-old Nicholas Furman on an unspecified incident. During the interaction with Furman he reportedly expressed a desire to take an officer’s weapon and use it on them.
IOWA CITY, IA
1 injured in motorcycle accident between Riverside and Kalona

One person was injured in a motorcycle accident between Riverside and Kalona Friday night. Kalona emergency responders arrived at Highway 22 just east of Palm Avenue just after 7:30pm. Washington County Communications indicates the motorcycle driver was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with unspecified injuries. No...
KALONA, IA
Juvenile Injured in Shooting

A juvenile was injured in a shooting in Waterloo on Friday, according to KWWL. Police were called to the 500 block of Pleasant Street where they found the juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. The juvenile was taken to MercyOne Medical Center with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. It is unclear what led to the shooting and if there was anybody else involved.
WATERLOO, IA

