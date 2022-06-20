Broadview Heights repeats as Mind Challenge winner

Sarabel Cahn, 96, passed away June 23. She was the beloved wife of Harold Cahn for 45 years, cherished daughter of Laura and Paul Rose, loving mother of Dennis (Katie) Cahn, Rodger (Sue) Cahn and Rhonda (Rich) Albert, devoted grandmother to Stephanie (Eric) Sterling, Greg (Sigall) Cahn, Laura (Andy) Lash, Jeff (Jamie) Albert, Elissa Cahn (Dr. Benjamin Avner) and Michael (Han Na Jang) Cahn, and great-grandmother to Hunter, Reid, Blake, Maya, Kyla and Madison. Sarabel was born Nov. 24, 1925 in Canton, Ohio. She later moved with her family to Cleveland and graduated from Glenville High School and Flora Stone Mather College (Western Reserve University). Shortly thereafter, her brother introduced her to a World War II army friend, Harold Cahn, who became the love of her life and her forever partner. In her teens, Sarabel worked for the family’s Rose Bakery. She later sold World Book Encyclopedias, received her teaching degree from Kent State University and was a substitute teacher in the Cleveland school system. She also achieved her real estate license, working for Guggenheim and Hilltop Realtors. Among her varied interests were reading, walking, piano playing, golf, tennis, swimming, bridge and mahjong. She loved her home in The Village in Beachwood and attending programs at the Beachwood Community Center and Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Sarabel was a longtime member of Hadassah, National Council of Jewish Women, and Fairmount Temple Sisterhood. She absolutely loved spending time with her family, and they absolutely loved spending time with her.

