Broadview Heights, OH

Broadview Heights repeats as Mind Challenge winner

By BECKY RASPE braspe@cjn.org
Cleveland Jewish News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second year in a row, Broadview Heights was named the 2022 winner of the Mind Challenge for the New Majority, defeating Twinsburg in the final round on June 15 at Solon Senior Center. Broadview Heights won a grand prize of $2,500. Twinsburg, which finished third in 2021,...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Cleveland Jewish News

New COhatch at Beachwood Place making connections

“It’s like a family,” Sharon Roediger, relationship manager at Laudato & Company, told the Cleveland Jewish News June 7 at COhatch Beachwood. “We are networking with all the other people that are here, coming in and out. The diversity, the friendships that so quickly were made. I feel like we have kind of a support system through everyone here.”
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Crumbl Cookies to open in Solon Village plaza

Crumbl Cookies will open a new location at the Solon Village shopping plaza on Aurora Road in Solon between Office Max and Malley’s Chocolates. Owners JB and Nicole Bickerstaff and Cydni Bickerstaff Rice are in the early stages of planning the 1,874 square-foot location and have yet to set a date to open, Cydni Bickerstaff Rice said in an email to CJN.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Beachwood offers a top school district in a top suburb

Just a few weeks ago, Beachwood schools wished the graduates of the class of 2022 well as they moved on to their next pursuits – college, military service or work. These students experienced three years of high school impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but still exemplified our district’s mission: “To develop intellectual entrepreneurs with a social conscience.” Similarly, our Hometown Heroes banners were just hung across the district to celebrate the inspiring and dedicated work of our Beachwood schools employees who are also committed to this mission.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Top-ranked Beachwood boasts bevy of services, amenities

All the talk around town lately has been about Beachwood earning a No. 1 ranking in Cleveland Magazine’s “Best Suburbs in Northeast Ohio” annual feature. The news was released in the June issue, citing our top-rated schools and the city’s pervasive sidewalk presence, combined with diversity, range of shopping opportunities, and the award-winning Beachwood Family Aquatic Center and Barkwood dog park. Naturally, we’re thrilled with this recognition and attention.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Mansfield’s Emanuel Jacob plans to sell building; eyes smaller space

Emanuel Jacob Congregation in Mansfield plans to sell its building at 973 Larchwood Road, but remains committed to continuing on as the only synagogue in Mansfield. Paul Hyman, who is president of the Reform synagogue, told the Columbus Jewish News that retirements of older congregants to Florida and younger members moving out of town were key factors that led to this decision. Such is the fate of many smaller congregations in more rural communities, he said.
Cleveland Jewish News

Beachwood OKs Chagrin-Richmond, I-271 project

Beachwood City Council approved spending approximately $280,000 toward the design of a $1 million design for a $17.6 million project that will reconfigure the Chagrin Boulevard and Richmond Road intersection, as well as the bridge over and ramps to Interstate 271. The third time was the charm for the project,...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Person
Solon
Cleveland Jewish News

Cahn, Sarabel

Sarabel Cahn, 96, passed away June 23. She was the beloved wife of Harold Cahn for 45 years, cherished daughter of Laura and Paul Rose, loving mother of Dennis (Katie) Cahn, Rodger (Sue) Cahn and Rhonda (Rich) Albert, devoted grandmother to Stephanie (Eric) Sterling, Greg (Sigall) Cahn, Laura (Andy) Lash, Jeff (Jamie) Albert, Elissa Cahn (Dr. Benjamin Avner) and Michael (Han Na Jang) Cahn, and great-grandmother to Hunter, Reid, Blake, Maya, Kyla and Madison. Sarabel was born Nov. 24, 1925 in Canton, Ohio. She later moved with her family to Cleveland and graduated from Glenville High School and Flora Stone Mather College (Western Reserve University). Shortly thereafter, her brother introduced her to a World War II army friend, Harold Cahn, who became the love of her life and her forever partner. In her teens, Sarabel worked for the family’s Rose Bakery. She later sold World Book Encyclopedias, received her teaching degree from Kent State University and was a substitute teacher in the Cleveland school system. She also achieved her real estate license, working for Guggenheim and Hilltop Realtors. Among her varied interests were reading, walking, piano playing, golf, tennis, swimming, bridge and mahjong. She loved her home in The Village in Beachwood and attending programs at the Beachwood Community Center and Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple. Sarabel was a longtime member of Hadassah, National Council of Jewish Women, and Fairmount Temple Sisterhood. She absolutely loved spending time with her family, and they absolutely loved spending time with her.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Fields-Blane, Judith

Judith Fields-Blane (nee Goodman) passed away June 22 in Tampa. She was born in Cleveland Jan. 23, 1940. Beloved wife of the late Gerald Fields and the late Harold Blane. Dearest mother of Karen (Frank) Ciotti of Austin, Texas; Marcie (Anthony) Reale and Jon (Deena) Fields, both of Tampa; Bonnie (Michael) Baskin of Cleveland; Allen Blane of West Palm Beach, Fla.; Earl (Janice) Blane of Cleveland; and Jerry Blane of Tampa. Cherished grandmother of Juliana Reale, Benjamin (Ashley), Max and Jacob Ciotti and Jamie, Eric and Andrea Fields. Adoring great-grandmother to Isaac Ciotti. A loving sister to Marilyn (Sheldon) Baskin and Susan (James) Kendis, both of Cleveland. Adored daughter of the late Della and Dr. David Goodman. Aunt to many nieces and nephews.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

LensCrafters now open at Crocker Park

LensCrafters opened its Crocker Park store June 3 at 247 Main St. in Westlake. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays and 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Beachwood Councilman Synenberg withdraws FirstEnergy resolution

Beachwood City Councilman Eric Synenberg withdrew his resolution that would have called for FirstEnergy’s name to be removed from the Cleveland Browns Stadium at city council’s June 21 meeting. Synenberg said he did not believe he had the votes to pass the resolution. He told the Cleveland Jewish...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Gray honored with NA’AMAT Cleveland Golda Meir Award

Anita Gray, the retired Cleveland regional director of the Anti-Defamation League in Cleveland, was honored June 16 with NA’AMAT’s 2022 Golda Meir Award for her lifelong work with the Jewish community locally, nationally and internationally. About 100 guests conferenced in for the virtual ceremony that was held via Zoom.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Beachwood names Readance girls basketball coach

The Beachwood City Schools Board of Education hired Don Readance as the new head coach of the Beachwood girls basketball team, according to a news release. He replaced Grant Wilson, who was head coach since 2018. Readance graduated from Cleveland Heights High School. He obtained his bachelor of science in...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Meetings scheduled for proposed Woodmere project

RHM Real Estate Group in Lyndhurst and Activity Capital in Woodmere recently launched a new website and scheduled two community meetings for residents to view their new proposal, The Element, according to a news release. The open houses will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 30 and July 13...
WOODMERE, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Arts, crafts, animals highlight Stone Gardens Summerfest

Stone Gardens Assisted Living at Menorah Park in Beachwood held its annual Summerfest on June 14 under clear skies and a warm sun. Residents, guests and staff members enjoyed visiting with zoo animals, arts and crafts, games and camaraderie. “We try to do a fest every season.” Megan Cisler, Stone...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Garden Walk in South Euclid June 25-26

South Euclid’s fifth annual Garden Walk will be held from noon to 4 p.m. June 25 and June 26 through multiple mapped garden routes. The self-guided tour can be driven, biked or walked, and has 56 unique gardens to explore. Maps are available at city hall at 1349 S....
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Epstein, Jeanne S.

Jeanne S. Epstein (nee Sicherman). Loving wife of Theodore "Ted" Horvath and the late Urvan "Bud" Epstein. Loving mother of Jim (Renee) Epstein, Mimi (Gary) Testen and the late Alice (Arthur) Weinstein. Devoted grandmother of Adam Weinstein, Rachel Weinstein, Kira (Jim Browne) Epstein, Eliana Epstein, Joshua (Tina) Frumkin, Glenn (Cristina) Testen and Kate (Colin) Persons. Great-grandmother of Robert, Ella, Lydia, Grant, Paul and Evelyn. Dear sister of the late Harold. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. June 26 at at the Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel, 1985 S. Taylor Road, Cleveland Heights. Interment Mayfield Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the residence 25805 Fairmount Blvd, Beachwood, June 26 following services and interment until 5 p.m., and June 27 and June 28, 2-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Friends who wish may contribute to the Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple Library Fund the Music Fund or the Jewish National Fund.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Free movie nights in Beachwood

Free movie nights will be held during the summer starting at 5 p.m. at the Beachwood Community Center parking lot with a Metropolis Popcorn Truck for snacking. Movies will include “Encanto” June 26, “The Addams Family Two” July 24 and a “Moana” luau party Aug.14.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Levine, Lenore

Lenore Levine (nee Tracht), age 97, of Beachwood, Ohio was born Nov. 15, 1924 and passed away on June 23. Beloved wife of Dr. Bennett Levine (deceased); devoted mother of Barbara (David Green) Levine of Lexington, Mass.; Janice (Brian Igoe, deceased) Levine Igoe of Boston; and Dr. Frederick (Dr. Janine Martyn) Levine of Moreland Hills; loving grandmother of Brennan and Sarah Igoe, Hannah, Bennett, Sydney and Iris Levine, Jesse Green, Theresa (Jesse) Ruggiero and Elizabeth (Huy) Huynh; dear sister of Naomi Mesch and Joseph Tracht (both deceased).
BEACHWOOD, OH

