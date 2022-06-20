ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany Police Officer Stabbed, Suspect Shot in the City’s South End

By Terry
 4 days ago
Update 10:37pm: NewsChannel 13 reports the incident started as a domestic dispute. A 54 year old man reportedly swung a knife at an officer, another officer shot the man. Both are said to be in stable condition at Albany Med. Update 3:01pm: No word yet on the condition of...

WRGB

Albany man who fled courthouse, found dead in Florida following standoff with police

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A man convicted of attempted murder fled an Albany courthouse before that verdict could be read was found dead in Florida two weeks later. Michael Green, aka Michael Edwards, 36, was convicted after a jury trial of one count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, a Class B Violent Felony, and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C Violent Felony, before the Hon. Roger McDonough in Albany County Supreme Court Friday afternoon.
ALBANY, NY
Daily Voice

Teens Busted With AR-15 Rifle, Handgun In Albany, Police Say

Two 16-and-17-year-old boys are facing charges after they were allegedly busted carrying loaded guns in the Capital District. Albany Police said they spotted the teens at around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, as the boys walked near McCrossin Avenue and Thornton Street in Albany. When detectives tried to stop the...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Police: Schenectady man with guns lit himself on fire

Police are investigating an incident where a man lit himself on fire in Schenectady. They say around 10 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of a man pouring gasoline on himself in the 1000 block of Congress Street. Police say when officers arrived, they realized the man had a handgun.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Police credit grandma in arrest of alleged scammer

COLONIE, N.Y. (News10)-Colonie Police are crediting a local grandmother for helping them arrest a man accused of trying to scam her and others out of tens of thousands of dollars. News10 Anya Tucker spoke with her about how she made a call that helped officers catch the alleged thief. It’s called the Grandparent Scam. When […]
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Police: Teen parolee found with firearm

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Watervliet Police Department arrested a 17-year-old male on Tuesday. Police and members of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision responded to the 1500 block of Sixth Avenue after a report of a juvenile parolee who was alleged to have a firearm. At approximately 6:50 p.m. on […]
WATERVLIET, NY
WNYT

Albany police say suspect shot by officer is no stranger

NewsChannel 13 is learning more about the man who was shot by the Albany police officer. Police say he is no stranger to law enforcement. Chief Eric Hawkins reiterated that this man has had multiple run-ins with the law. The man has over 15 felony arrests and has been convicted...
ALBANY, NY
iheart.com

VIDEO: Albany Police Shoot Suspect After Officer is Stabbed

The Albany Police Department is continuing its investigation into an officer-involved shooting. Police were called to an address on Franklin Street Monday after receiving a report of a domestic dispute and later discovered a 54-year-old man involved in that incident had a warrant out for his arrest. When they tried to take him into custody, the man stabbed one officer in the arm and a second officer opened fire, hitting the man in the chest. According to reports the injured officer is already out of the hospital while the man who was shot is in stable condition.
ALBANY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

June 18 – June 24, 2022

Anthony J. Paradise Jr., 44, was charged June 9 with arson, burglary, criminal tampering, and criminal mischief – all felonies – in connection with an incident that occurred in the Town of Ballston on Nov. 27, 2017. According to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Paradise is accused of spending several hours on the Curtis Lumber property on State Route 67 in the Town of Ballston after the business was closed, and allegedly sabotaged electrical and gas systems in several buildings, damaged buildings, and computer systems, tampered with the 911 system on the Verizon Wireless tower, and set fire a storage building full of sub-flooring causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage. Following his arraignment on charges, Paradise was returned to the Greene County Jail where he is being held awaiting trial for a murder charge. “This case shows that my deputies and investigators are relentless in their pursuit to hold criminals accountable. This case involved hundreds of man-hours by the investigators assigned. I’m proud to announce this arrest today,” Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said in a statement regarding the local charges.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

New details about protest on Central Avenue

We’re learning more details about what sparked last night’s protest on Central Avenue. The protest happened on the same day as the officer involved shooting on Franklin Street, Monday, June 20th, but was not specific to the shooting. Monday night, protestors stood at the intersection of Henry Johnson...
ALBANY, NY
Schenectady, NY
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

