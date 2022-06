PIONEER, Ohio (WTVG) - Tonight protesters came to speak out against the AquaBounty Fish Farm currently under construction in Pioneer. “They plan on pulling an average of 5,000,000 gallons of water a day out. What’s really troubling to most of the community is that they will dump almost 5,000,000 gallons of water into the Saint Joe river and it isn’t what we call a water conservation plan,” says Sherri Fleming, a protester.

