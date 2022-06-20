ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s If Khloé’s Dating Anyone After Tristan’s Cheating Scandal Aired on The Kardashians

By Lea Veloso
 4 days ago
Shutting it down. Khloé Kardashian responded to dating rumors after the Tristan Thompson dating scandal aired on an episode of The Kardashians. She replied to a post on celebrity gossip Instagram DeuxMoi that claimed that she was dating another NBA player.

Khloé commented on a post on a Kardashian fan page KardashianSocial that reposted the DeuxMoi claim. The post read, “Does Khloé have any love interests? I need someone to come sweep her off her feet. Why do Kourt and Kim have all the fun?” The gossip page then made an update with someone claiming that Khloé is dating another NBA star. KardashianSocial posted with the caption, “Who knows if this is true and I know she doesn’t need anyone but I CANNOT WAIT for her to have someone like Kravis and Kete one day because I know she will!” Khloé responded in the comments, “Definitely NOT True !!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter [True] and myself for awhile. 😊🫶🏽🤸🏼‍♀️❤️”

News of Khloé’s dating life comes after the long-awaited episode of The Kardashians aired on June 9, 2022, where Kim revealed to Khloé that Tristan fathered a child with another woman. “This is Tristan talking — these are his words. This is his whole declaration. He is asking for a paternity test and admitting that he had sex with her,” Kim told Kourtney and Kylie during the episode. “Khloé threw him his 30th birthday. So, he went home from the 30th birthday party, went to Houston, Texas, to play on the road — we can check his schedule — and then slept with this girl.” Kylie replied, “Is Tristan like the worst person on the planet?”

Kim revealed the news to her sister through text. “The whole thing that is so sad is that she wanted a baby boy. And now this girl is having f–king baby boy. A f–king random that he slept with one night? F–k him. I was so team him,” the Skims founder confessed. “We don’t know that [Khloé] knows. How do we know if she knows? That’s the thing. We don’t know. We have no f–king idea if she knows. She is not responding.”

Tristan cheated on Khloé with former personal trainer, Maralee Nichols. He welcomed a baby boy in December 2021. Nichols filed a paternity suit against Tristan, seeking child support and reimbursement for her medical expenses and pregnancy-related costs. After denying he was the father for weeks, Tristan admitted he cheated and fathered the child after a paternity test confirmed the news in January 2022. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he wrote in an Instagram Story. He also apologized directly to Khloé, “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

While watching the episode with her family, Khloé tweeted how she felt about the episode with her fans. “Rewatching this part is uncomfortable but I love and appreciate my family more than I can express,” she said. “Praise the Lord I have them for the res for my life ❤️❤️❤️ #TheKardashians”

Comments / 7

Robert Ditzel
4d ago

Omg all this fake Kardashian news just for ratings for the fake show you all watch people it's not real what simple minded people u are lmao

Reply
2
