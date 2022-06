On June 19th 2022 at approximately 2:00 p.m., the Houma Police Department responded to an armed robbery in the 900 block of Grand Caillou Rd. Upon arrival officers made contact with the victim and he advised that he had received a ride from a female to cash a check. While stopped in the parking lot of the business a male suspect entered the vehicle and robbed him at gun point. The suspect then directed the female to drive him to Memory Lane where the suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot into the neighborhood.

HOUMA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO