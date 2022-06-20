Hopes & Dreams Gala

Author Jayne Allen — the pen name of Jaunique Sealey, who grew up in Detroit — seems to have lived nine lives. The Detroit Country Day School grad left Detroit in 1996 to earn an engineering degree at Duke University, then pivoted her postgrad plans from medical school to Harvard Law School. But audio streaming service Napster’s ascension during Allen’s college years got her excited about music in the tech space, so she started working at a startup record label during law school, commuting between Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Washington, D.C., while crafting deals with artists and later producing music videos and gaining marketing skills.
Comments / 0