Nick Wright says the Brooklyn Nets are in danger of missing out on a trade deal if they let Kyrie Irving walk off the team in free agency, and to avoid that, the Nets should consider giving him the max deal. Chris Broussard can't get on board with that, however, and lays out why this would only be a reward for poor behavior. Watch as Broussard explains why he would absolutely let Kyrie walk for nothing.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO