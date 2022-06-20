ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Charles Barkley says KD needs to win title as the 'bus driver' | THE HERD

FOX Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Durant witnessed his former team win their fourth NBA...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 1

Related
FortyEightMinutes

Sixers Trade Tyrese Maxey, Land Donovan Mitchell in Latest All-Trade NBA Mock Draft

The NBA Draft is right around the corner and FortyEightMinutes conducted a Mock Draft that included trades for every pick, including several Donovan Mitchell scenarios, one LeBron James deal, and multiple teams moving into the top-10. Below is an excerpt from our 2022 NBA All-Trade Mock Draft: 30 Logical Deals, 30 New Selections. No. 23 Pick Philadelphia 76ers Land Donovan Mitchell in […] The post Sixers Trade Tyrese Maxey, Land Donovan Mitchell in Latest All-Trade NBA Mock Draft appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James with insane NBA Finals feat

At the time of print, the Golden State Warriors hold a lead in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. If that wasn’t enough to get Dubs fans excited, what sharpshooter Klay Thompson accomplished should do the trick. Thompson joined teammate Stephen Curry and Los Angeles Lakers star […] The post Warriors’ Klay Thompson joins Stephen Curry, LeBron James with insane NBA Finals feat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Barkley
Person
Colin Cowherd
Person
Kevin Durant
NBA Analysis Network

3 Trades To Send Lakers’ Anthony Davis To Boston Celtics

In the NBA’s storied history, there are plenty of rivalries. Still, one towers over the rest in the league’s history. The Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics have spent combined decades ruling the Association. Had the Celtics emerged victorious in this year’s NBA Finals, they would have passed the Lakers to have claimed the most championships in NBA history.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#The Herd#Nba Finals
NBC Sports

Why Warriors should offer Iguodala 'player emeritus' status

SAN FRANCISCO – On the subject of Andre Iguodala’s future, Warriors coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers responded properly Wednesday, making no declarations and leaving it up to Andre to express his desires. Both would welcome him back because they realize how much Iguodala meant to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s shocking offseason transformation

One of the biggest criticisms Zion Williamson faced this past season was about his weight. The New Orleans Pelicans star did not look like he was in proper shape throughout the 2021-22 campaign as he worked through his rehab. Well, you can now throw all of that out the window. Images of Zion’s offseason transformation […] The post Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s shocking offseason transformation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: Kendrick Perkins Got Into It With 2 NBA Players On Twitter Last Night

On Thursday night, ESPN's Kendrick Perkins unveiled some interesting player comparisons during the NBA Draft. At one point, he compared Duke prospect Trevor Keels to Memphis Grizzlies forward Desmond Bane. That comparison from Perkins really threw off Bane, who then went on Twitter to share his thoughts. He tweeted, "Me...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Active NBA Players With The Most Rings: LeBron James And 4 Warriors Players Lead With 4 Rings

There are only 16 players in the NBA right now that have more than two championships. You read that correctly. While there remain a decent amount of players that own at least one championship, there are just 16 players that have two rings. For that statistic alone, it should create more respect for the players that have won multiple championships in their careers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

NBA Draft 2022: Will Magic reverse trend, strike gold at No. 1?

Going into the NBA Draft on Thursday night, the Orlando Magic hold the thing everyone else wishes they had. Orlando, such a tortured franchise and without a playoff series win these past 12 years, possesses the golden ticket. The No. 1 pick. The Magic won the lottery just over a...
ORLANDO, FL
TMZ.com

Steph Curry Hits NorCal Theme Park With Family After Winning Finals MVP

Steph Curry's NBA championship celebration is STILL going on ... the 2x-MVP took a trip to a theme park in Northern California with his family on Wednesday to keep the good times rollin'!. TMZ Sports has obtained pics and videos of the four-time champion hitting up "Great America" in Santa...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy