Palm Desert, CA

Pollinator Week: how you can help protect the habitat of pollinators

By Marian Bouchot
 4 days ago
National Pollinator Week runs June 20 - June 26 and it promotes the protection and improvement of pollinator habitats.

This year the City of Palm Desert is taking the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge through the National Wildlife Federation. It's an effort to recognize the importance of pollinators to the desert's economy, agriculture, and environment.

The City also pledged to install a monarch butterfly mural at the University of California, Riverside’s Palm Desert Center, install educational signs within Civic Center Park, and plant milkweed at various City parks and medians.

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is encouraging residents to garden using native plants. The Living Desert says it helps restore fragmented urban ecosystems, provides critical habitat for threatened pollinators, and conserves water.

Native plants can help desert pollinators like bees, bats, birds, beetles, butterflies, moths, and small mammals to thrive. Stable pollinator populations are foundational for healthy ecosystems and food systems.

The City of Palm Desert encourages you to participate in Pollinator Week by visiting the City's pollinator garden in Civic Center Park.

