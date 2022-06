A Colorado Avalanche fan was banned from games at the Ball Arena for the remainder of the 2021-22 season after spreading his deceased friend’s ashes onto the ice on Jan. 8. The Colorado Avalanche are one win away from winning their third Stanley Cup in franchise history after winning Game 4 in overtime over the Tampa Bay Lightning. That gave them the chance to win the Cup in front of their home fans at Ball Arena in Game 5 on Friday, June 24. But one fan in particular will not be allowed to attend the game live.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO