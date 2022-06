From 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, June 25, the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center is hosting dinner and a tour to celebrate Juneteenth. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m., and tours will be sent in three separate groups: 6:15, 6:30 and 6:45 p.m. The cost of entry is $10 per person. Registration is required and closes at 60 people. The link to register can be found here.

