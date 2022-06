HOUSTON - Officials need your help locating a missing teenage mother and her 7-month-old baby, who is said to have health issues. Kennedy Greene, 18, was reportedly last seen on June 14 in the 8100 block of Fannin St. in southwest Houston, near NRG Stadium with her baby, Kodi Davis. Officials said the baby has health issues that "need immediate medical attention."

HOUSTON, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO