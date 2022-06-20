ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seike Family Japanese Garden Kanreki Celebration will be Saturday, June 25

 4 days ago
All are invited to the Seike Family Japanese Garden Kanreki Celebration on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 1 – 3 p.m.

This is a free event that will include:

  • Taiko Drumming
  • Tea
  • Desserts

The event is open to the entire community and lets organizers show their appreciation for the Seike Family’s contribution to the garden, the City of SeaTac and the greater Highline community.

“This event, and the garden, is possible because of the support from so many community members,” Executive Director Sarah Moore said.

https://highlinegarden.org.

The Seike Family Japanese Garden is located at 13735 24th Ave S. in SeaTac:

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

