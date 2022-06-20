Steve Rothery announces two solo dates for July

Mariillion guitarist Steve Rothery has announced that he will play two solo shows in the UK in July.

Rothery and his band will play Cambridge Junction on July 29 and Manchester's Band On The Wall on July 30. They will be supported by Rothery keyboard player Riccardo Romano and Sylf, featuring Rothery's daughter Jennifer.

Fresh from Marillion's appearance at this year's Cruise To The Edge - "I managed to avoid Covid until the Cruise To The Edge last month where nearly everyone who’d avoided it for the past couple of years seemed to get it," Rothery tells Prog - and more recently Marillion's successful run of weekends in Poland, Sweden, UK and Portugal (the band hit Canada at the beginning of July), Rothery and band, featuring vocalist Martin Jakubski will play the two shows.

The upcoming shows will feature tracks from Rothery's critically acclaimed solo album The Ghosts Of Pripyat as well as a selection of early Marillion songs, including tracks from the Fugazi , Misplaced Childhood and Clutching At Straws albums.

