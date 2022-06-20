ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15-year-old missing from Moreland Hills

By Talia Naquin
 4 days ago

MORELAND HILLS, Ohio (WJW) – The Moreland Hills Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl. Antoinette Wright has been missing since Thursday, June 16.

Police say she was last seen around 5: 30 p.m. She is 5’5” and 110 lbs., according to police. Officers say she’s been known to frequent Eastlake, Willoughby and East Cleveland’s Superior Rd. area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Moreland Hills police at (440)247-7321.

