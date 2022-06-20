Ruby’s Victorian Tea Party by Heart & Home Treasures in Oxford

Calhoun Journal

June 20, 2022

Local Events

Oxford, AL – On Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm at The Main Olive. Join them for tea time with Ms. Ruby in true Victorian style! They will have tea & finger foods served in fine China as well as a reading from Ruby’s Tea Party Book. Take home keepsakes will be provided for all guests! Parents or accompanying adults will enjoy a tasting provided by The Main Olive at no additional charge! $30 per child guest. Children Ages 2 to 10 are invited -2 & 3 year olds will need to be accompanied by an adult. Dress: Victorian Attire Menu: Tea & Water Fruit Cups, Crackers & Cheese Finger Sandwiches, Tomato Basil Skewers Macaroons, Tea Cakes *Please alert us of any food allergies &/or sensitivities prior to event to prepare additional menu options. 10% OFF purchases of The Main Olive brand during event!

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here.

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE