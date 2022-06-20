ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Old Man - Episodes One and Two - Review

By Lisa Macklem
spoilertv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m not sure what I was expecting from The Old Man, but it definitely was not what I found myself watching – and it blew me away! I was likely expecting something like Mare of Easttown - not Mission Impossible or James Bond... The show is based on a novel by...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 20

Jim Taylor
3d ago

Watched the first 2 shows and it looks like it will be a good series with lots of mystery, twists, turns and action.

Reply
15
LaDahvia Flournoy Roberson
3d ago

I've watched it several times and recorded it . I'm in love can't wait for the next episode on Thursday.❤️

Reply
6
cha'go jim
3d ago

My kind of series especially the great actors … just hope the plot doesn’t get watered down

Reply
5
Related
Collider

How to Watch 'The Old Man': Where to Stream the Jeff Bridges Thriller

Jeff Bridges is on a mission. While the actor may be known for his laid-back persona and his unforgettable role in The Big Lebowski as an aimless stoner called The Dude, he can also flip his blue eyes into razor-sharp blades on a dime. One of the most versatile actors of our time, Bridges is wading into the choppy waters of television as a man on a mission in The Old Man, the new FX thriller series.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Top Gun: Maverick' Actor Fittingly Revealed to Be Son of '90s Blockbuster Legend

Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman is already an established talent on his own, with roles in Amazon Prime's Outer Range and Hulu's limited series Catch-22. He also happens to be the son of a fellow actor who showed his skills in a (fictional) fighter jet cockpit: Independence Day star Bill Pullman. In Top Gun: Maverick, Pullman, 29, plays Lt. Robert "Bob" Floyd, the bespectacled weapons system officer paired with pilot Lt. Natasha "Phoenix" Trace (Monica Barbaro).
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'The Old Man' Review: Jeff Bridges Excels in a Thriller Series That Is Best in the Quiet Moments

When we first see a gruff Jeff Bridges in FX’s The Old Man, where he plays former CIA operative Dan Chase now in hiding, he isn’t fighting off incoming enemies or trying to lose a tail. No, he is alone in his bedroom in the late hours when almost everything is subsumed in darkness — that is, save for a bathroom light and the red illumination of a digital clock on his bedside table that marks the number of times the restless Chase gets up through the night. It plays out as the opposite of a conventional spy thriller, stripping away any of the action spectacle to ground itself in the sad and lonely life of its central character. In one of his many trips to the bathroom, we see that water has begun to overflow onto the floor from a running sink. Kneeling there is either a hazy vision or a repressed memory of Chase’s wife, who utters a single phrase: “I see you.” He then wakes up, shaken by this event. Yet there is no one left for him to turn to for support, leaving him to question his own declining mental state.
MOVIES
Popculture

Longtime 'Law & Order' Star Returning for Season 22 of Revival

District Attorney Jack McCoy is returning for another season of legal gymnastics on Law & Order. Sam Waterston will be back to play the character in the upcoming 22nd season of NBC's legal drama, Deadline reported Tuesday. This guarantees at least one legacy character remaining on the show since Anthony Anderson will not be back.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Lithgow
Person
Amy Brenneman
Person
Alia Shawkat
Person
Jon Watts
Person
Hiam Abbass
Person
Jeff Bridges
digitalspy.com

Yellowstone confirms return of missing character

Yellowstone is set to build its cast out ahead of its fifth season with the reveal of a returning character after a few years away. Josh Lucas, who plays a younger version of Kevin Costner's John Dutton, is heading back to the ranch for the first time since 2019. Deadline...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone glued to their screens next week

It’s been a long wait, but Netflix subscribers in the US finally get to enjoy more of the story of the Shelby gang from the Small Heath area of Birmingham in the UK. Three years after the release of the previous set of Peaky Blinders episodes, Season 6 of the series is among the latest batch of high-profile Netflix new releases. The new season, among other things, finds Tommy Shelby, played by the moody and menacing Cillian Murphy, forced to pick up the pieces after his failed attempt at the end of Season 5 to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Yellowstone Preview: Beth’s Worst Nightmare Returns, and She’s Out For Blood!

Being of sound mind, if not necessarily body, the last thing you’d ever catch us doing is messing with Yellowstone‘s Beth Dutton. After all, we’ve watched that woman trash a high-end boutique, survive a brutal attack and walk out of a literally burning building. Having, as she once explained, “run outta things to do for the first time when I was 20,” she’s the living embodiment of that “Been There, Done That” T-shirt that was all the rage a while back.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Cia#Counterintelligence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dementia
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Parade

The First 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Volume 2 Sneak Peek Is Here

Netflix is celebrating Stranger Things on Day 4 of Geeked Week, and in preparation for the upcoming release of Season 4 Volume 2 on July 1, 2022, the streamer just released a sneak peek at what's to come. The new teaser previews the intense battle against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), as the mystery of the Upside Down continues.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Stranger Things viewers spot heartbreaking background Easter egg about Max and Billy in season 4

Stranger Things viewers are currently on guard watching the newly released fourth season, in the hopes of unearthing any hidden details.One such Easter egg has been spotted in the first episode of the new series, which was released on Netflix last week.It relates to the character of Max, played by Sadie Sink, and her brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery), who died in season three.The abusive Billy died after he was possessed by the Mind Flayer and ultimately sacrificed himself to save Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the residents of Hawkins.In season four, viewers learn Max has been left traumatised by...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Magnum Eyes New NBC Home (Report)

Click here to read the full article. Get the paddles, because Magnum P.I. just might have a pulse. Three weeks after CBS unceremoniously cancelled the island drama — and barely a week after TVLine first told you that lead producer Universal TV was shopping the series — there is a report that some combination of NBC and USA Network might offer Thomas a new place to hang his floral shirts. Our sister site Deadline is hearing that one scenario has NBC offering Magnum P.I. Season 5 a home, while sister cabler USA Network reruns the four previous seasons. One sticky wicket in the...
TV SERIES
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is entering Pride month and the beginning of summer with a packed slate of content, which includes Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” and a host of taped specials from the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke Festival, including “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” which features a slew of heavy-hitters from the world of queer comedy. On June 1, Netflix will debut a wide range of movie titles, including the first three “Mission Impossible” films, the 1989 classic “Steel Magnolias,” James Cameron’s “Titanic,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Queer content that will...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Recap: Who Died in the Season 9 Finale? — Plus, Grade It!

Click here to read the full article. Picking up where we left off in the penultimate episode, Chicago P.D.’s Season 9 finale found Intelligence scrambling to bring down Escano, who was going scorched earth on his whole operation. While Upton would be just fine after that explosion which briefly knocked her out, the same couldn’t be said about the investigation. Escano was still on the run, and Anna feared that he would find her and kill her like he has everyone else who betrayed him. Voight promised to get her into witness protection once she spoke to an assistant district attorney. Meanwhile,...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy