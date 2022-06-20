ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Arbor, MI

"On The Precipice"

 4 days ago

A collaborative exhibition of paintings & poems by...

northernexpress.com

"The Importance of Being Earnest"

Performed by the Glen Arbor Players. A farcical comedy in which the protagonists maintain fictitious personae to escape burdensome social obligations.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
Nitecrawler Hunt

Nitecrawler Hunt

Kids gather at dusk with their flashlights, rain gear (just in case) & buckets to gather their worms. Take a Kid Fishing will be held on Sat., June 25.
FRANKFORT, MI
Antique Postcard Display

Antique Postcard Display

See the unique artwork on postcards from the early 20th Century on display. Runs through June 29. 231-331-4318.
ALDEN, MI
Take a Kid Fishing

Take a Kid Fishing

Kids will receive free t-shirts, free pizza, drinks & sweet treats. Bring your fishing rod if you have one.
FRANKFORT, MI
Stroll the Streets

Stroll the Streets

Enjoy various entertainment throughout town. Explore the shops & galleries & dine in or take out a meal.
BOYNE CITY, MI
Muffin Ride

Muffin Ride

Join the Cherry Capital Cycling Club every Fri. for a bike ride to Suttons Bay & back from the parking lot in Greilickville behind Subway on M-22. It includes a coffee & bakery stop. Continues through Oct.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
Empire Farmers Market

Empire Farmers Market

Held every Sat. through Sept. 3, downtown, next to the post office at 10234 Front St., Empire.
EMPIRE, MI
northernexpress.com

Walking Tour of Historic Thompsonville

Chuck Kraus, author of "Thompsonville in Time, A Northwest Michigan Story 1890-2021," will lead the tour. Meet at the Diamond Crossing historical marker, located across the street from Geno's on Thompson Ave. at Front St. in Thompsonville. Following, the group will be asked to travel by car to the Day Use Park on Michigan Ave. There, guests will walk the road to view the water wheel from the former power plant, & the former Ann Arbor Railroad bridge over the Betsie River. Reserve your spot: 231-882-5539.
THOMPSONVILLE, MI

