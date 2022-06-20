"On The Precipice"

Chuck Kraus, author of "Thompsonville in Time, A Northwest Michigan Story 1890-2021," will lead the tour. Meet at the Diamond Crossing historical marker, located across the street from Geno's on Thompson Ave. at Front St. in Thompsonville. Following, the group will be asked to travel by car to the Day Use Park on Michigan Ave. There, guests will walk the road to view the water wheel from the former power plant, & the former Ann Arbor Railroad bridge over the Betsie River. Reserve your spot: 231-882-5539.

THOMPSONVILLE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO