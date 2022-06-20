ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Good Samaritans race to aid victims after taxi crashes into NYC building, injuring 6

By Jack Morphet, Tina Moore, Ben Kesslen
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SDIDP_0gGTD3tp00

A group of hero New Yorkers sprang into action when an out-of-control cab barreled into a Manhattan cafe Monday —  lifting the nearly 4,500-pound SUV off two female tourists trapped under it.

The women were among six tourists injured in the bloody mayhem at 1186 Broadway between West 29th and West 28th streets just before 1 p.m., authorities said. Three of the victims were in critical condition.

“They weren’t screaming or talking — they were just in complete shock and watching us,”  one of the good Samaritans, Marcos De Ogueta, said of the injured ladies.

De Ogueta —  who was working construction on the second floor of the new Ritz-Carlton Hotel and Residences on the NoMad block when he heard the crash —  said one of the victims lost a leg below the knee and that the ankle on her other leg was mangled.

The second woman was missing the majority of one of her thighs, he said.

About 20 quick-thinking New Yorkers freed the women from under the car before first responders had even arrived, video shows.

Repost
Taxi jumps the sidewalk in NYC on 29th in Broadway mowing down a multiple people, a group of 10 to 15 people lifted the cab off of the people who were trapped under the cab #NYC pic.twitter.com/uXVpgEDgDG

— Viral News NY (@ViralNewsNYC) June 20, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RsPXj_0gGTD3tp00
Four people were injured when a taxi plowed into a Manhattan building Monday.

Meanwhile, “the driver was in complete shock, just sitting in his seat with his hands on the wheel,” De Ogueta, 43, said of the cabbie at the wheel of the yellow Toyota RAV 4 hybrid.

“He was in the car for a couple of minutes until someone banged on his window and told him to get out because we were trying to lift the car to free the women.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=307xHR_0gGTD3tp00
The incident occurred at 1186 Broadway in between West 29th and West 28th streets.

“He eventually got out, took a few steps, then fainted.’’

Truck driver Kader Issoufou, 45, said he witnessed the cab hit a cyclist and then diners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Km0B_0gGTD3tp00
The SUV taxi appeared to cut the corner and turned into the bike lane.
WABC

The SUV taxi appeared to “cut the corner and turned into the bike lane, then he lost control and slammed into the sidewalk,’’ Issoufou said.

“He hit the cyclist first, then he hit the people eating” at Black Seed Bagels, the witness said. “Everybody rushed over and lifted the taxi off two women trapped underneath.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Tr4J_0gGTD3tp00
The driver of the taxi stayed on the scene, according to police.

“One woman’s legs are gone. They were all mangled,’’ Issoufou said.

“A guy took off his belt and tied it around her leg to try and stop the bleeding.’’

Video of the rescue effort taken from a few floors above the street showed an incredible scene as the New Yorkers rushed to save those injured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SuE2F_0gGTD3tp00
Some onlookers blamed the crash on the city.

People lifted the SUV  — whose 2022 model is listed by Toyota as weighing between 4,200 and 4,300 pounds — to unpin the women.

Footage from the aftermath showed one person on a stretcher with a massive gash on their head. Another showed a person with a serious ankle injury.

While three of those injured were in critical condition,  the FDNY said the other three victims had non-life threatening injuries.

Firefighters and EMS treated the patients at the scene and rushed them to Bellevue Hospital, according to the FDNY. Police have not released the identities of those hurt, and it’s unclear if the driver was among the injured.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JOW4U_0gGTD3tp00
20 good Samaritans sprung into action to lift the car off two women pinned under it.
Citizen app

“Right now, it appears to have been an accident, but our Highway Investigation team is here, and they’ll be figuring out exactly what happened,” NYPD Chief John Chell said at a press conference after the crash. Police confirmed witness accounts that the taxi driver hit a bike before ramming into the building.

In a Monday afternoon interview with WABC, Mayor Eric Adams said the people struck were tourists.

“We’re going to continue to reach out to those who lived outside the city, I’m going to speak with their mayors and see if they need any assistance navigating the bureaucracy here,” Hizzoner said.

In a statement released after his briefing at the scene, Adams said, “We should not have to accept, and I will not accept, a reality where New Yorkers die from traffic violence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TXWR3_0gGTD3tp00
Firefighters and EMS treated the patients at the scene and rushed them to Bellevue Hospital.

“Traffic safety is all of our concern, and I will continue working and taking action every day to keep New Yorkers and everyone else visiting our city safe on our streets,” Adams said.

The mayor also thanked the “numerous New Yorkers who came to the aid of those injured and displayed that New Yorkers will always be there for each other.”

The identity of the driver has not been released. The same cab was caught speeding through a red light in December 2021, according to howsmydriving.nyc , but it’s unclear if the same driver was responsible for the traffic infraction.

A rep for Black Seed Bagels told The Post that the shop is “working closely with the NYPD and DOT in their investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EJU6a_0gGTD3tp00
The same cab in the collision was caught speeding through a red light in December 2021.

“Our hearts are with those who were injured as we pray for their well-being,’’ the rep said.

The accident comes after a 16-year-old boy was killed Saturday when he was flung from his SUV in a three-car crash in Brooklyn on the Belt Parkway.

Issoufou said the city needed to scrap its permanent Open Restaurants outdoor-dining program, which surfaced first with COVID.

“The city gotta be blamed too,” he said. “Too many people are eating on the street, and it’s too dangerous.”

Additional reporting by Larry Celona, David Meyer and Amanda Woods

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Woman riding moped struck by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the driver behind a hit-and-run in Brooklyn. Investigators say a 34-year-old woman was riding a moped when she was struck by a car. It happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday at Throop and Lexington avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. There's no word on a suspect or vehicle description. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Harlem man arrested for allegedly kissing stranger on No. 1 train: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Harlem man was arrested Thursday, police said, more than a week after allegedly planting an unwanted kiss on another Manhattan straphanger. Rashad Rogers, 30, is accused of kissing an unsuspecting 24-year-old woman who was sitting on a northbound No. 1 train near the 34th Street-Penn Station stop. After the unwanted […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Accidents
Manhattan, NY
Accidents
City
Brooklyn, NY
CBS New York

Woman slashed, robbed at Bronx subway station

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after a woman was attacked and robbed at a Bronx subway station.Investigators say around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, a 19-year-old woman was slashed on her chin and arm at the Parkchester station.Police say the suspect also stole her phone and necklace.The victim is now recovering at a hospital.No arrests have been made.
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Rapper Critically Injured, Companion Stable In Edgewater Shooting

A rapper known as "the Bronx Justin Bieber" was in emergency surgery after he and another man were shot in Edgewater shortly after midnight Wednesday. Tione Jayden Merritt, 21, also known as "Lil Tjay" was airlifted to Hackensack University Medical Center in critical condition after being shot multiple times, Daily Voice has learned. His injuries were considered life-threatening.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Meyer
PIX11

Man slashed Manhattan subway rider after spitting on him: NYPD

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are looking for a man who span on and yelled at another man early Monday morning before attacking him. The victim, 29, was near the turnstiles at the Bowling Green station about 4:10 a.m. when he was approached by an unknown man. That stranger then spat on the victim […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Ambulances collide responding to call in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Two ambulances collide head-on late Monday night in Park Slope, Brooklyn. It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Union Street near Seventh Avenue. Police said both ambulances were responding to an intoxicated man near the Barclays Center. One ambulance struck a utility pole and an ATM vestibule. Four EMS workers were treated for minor injuries. 
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Samaritans#Taxi Driver#Traffic Accident#New Yorkers#Viral News Ny
NJ.com

Man charged with shooting rapper Lil Tjay, his friend during robbery attempt in N.J., officials say

A man was arrested Wednesday after he shot rapper Lil Tjay and one of his friends during a robbery attempt near an Edgewater shopping plaza, authorities said. Just after midnight, the Edgewater Police Department received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of the plaza, 14 The Promenade, and when officers arrived they found 21-year-old Tione “Lil Tjay” Merritt with multiple gunshot wounds and his friend, 22-year-old Bronx resident Antoine Boyd, with a single gunshot wound, according to a statement from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.
EDGEWATER, NJ
PIX11

Two men wounded in shooting at Bronx public housing complex

MELROSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two men were wounded in a shooting Monday night at a public housing development in the Bronx, according to police. The victims were struck when shots rang out at the Jackson Houses on Courtlandt Avenue near East 158th Street around 9:40 p.m., authorities said early Tuesday. One victim was shot […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
Daily Voice

Two Women Found Dead In Home Off Route 17

A woman in her 30s and another in her 50s were found dead Monday in an East Rutherford home down the block from the borough police station. "At this time there are no signs of foul play," Deputy Police Chief Phillip Taormina said early Monday evening. Their identities were being...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
NBC New York

Tree Suddenly Falls on NY Highway, Crushing Pickup Truck and Killing Man

A Father's Day tragedy took the life of a 48-year-old New York man after a tree fell onto a pickup truck, state police say. The truck was driving along the Palisades Interstate Parkway Sunday afternoon, near mile marker 29.8 in Stony Point, when the tree suddenly fell, crushing the pickup and several people inside, authorities said.
STONY POINT, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
33K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy