ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Iowa Today

Three transported to the hospital following a rollover accident in Guthrie County

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago

(Guthrie Co.) Three people were transported to the hospital following a rollover accident in Guthrie County on Friday.

The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Katrina Sanders, of Guthrie Center, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet S10 southbound on Noah Avenue from Highway 44. Sanders lost control and the truck entered the northbound ditch where it rolled.

Katrina Sanders, 11-year-old Caleb Sanders and 14-year-old Kaden Sanders were all transported to the Guthrie County Hospital.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Four injured in Union County accident

(Union Co.) Four people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Union County Thursday afternoon. The Union County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at 1:55 p.m. on Cherry Street Road. According to the report, 23-year-old Kolton Phelps, of Creston, was driving a 2012 Caterpillar Maintainer, owned by Union County Secondary Roads, southbound on N. Cherry Street Road. 68-year-old James Teague, of Lenox, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu also southbound, approaching the Maintainer. Teague swerved to miss colliding with the Maintainer, but struck the drag hook bracket and sidewall of the left rear tire and lost control. The Malibu went across to the northbound ditch and struck a field drive, going airborne, before coming to rest on its wheels.
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Arrest Report

(Adair Co.) The Fontanelle Police Department arrested 28-year-old Zakery Dean Sickles, of Fontanelle, on Wednesday on a warrant charging him with four counts of Sexual Abuse 2nd Degree and four counts of Lascivious Acts with a Child. Sickles was held in the Adair County Jail on $300,000 cash only bond.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Corning man injured in a single-vehicle accident in Montgomery County

(Montgomery Co.) A Corning man was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Montgomery County this (Wednesday) morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says 63-year-old Timothy Cooney was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound on 110th Street, just east of S Avenue, when he fell asleep and went off the roadway to the right. The Tahoe struck a sign and continued east, went into the river, coming to rest on the east embankment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Accident#Chevrolet
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police report one arrest and one incident. Police arrested 58-year-old Christine Annette Larkin of Creston at her residence for Harassment in the 1st – Degree. Officers Transported Larkin to the Union County Jail and held her on no bond until seen by a Magistrate Judge. A Creston...
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Five Cass County residents arrested in Fentanyl Distribution Case

(Council Bluffs) Five Cass County, Iowa residents were arrested on federal indictments charging Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says the arrests are the result of a six-month investigation into a series of fentanyl overdose cases occurring in Cass and Shelby Counties. The investigation identified a fentanyl distribution network that covered Western Iowa and Eastern Nebraska. The investigation into this distribution network remains ongoing.
CASS COUNTY, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Creston Police Issue Missing Person Alert

CRESTON, IA – Officers with the Creston Police Department have issued a missing persons alert for a 30-year old male last seen in the Creston area around June 12th. Garrett Ray Woodhull is described as 6 foot 5 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds and of American Indian ethnicity. He has brown hair and brown eyes. The Iowa Missing Person Information Clearinghouse describes Woodhull as having a physical or mental disability.
CRESTON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Single Vehicle Accident On I-80 Monday

A single vehicle accident on Interstate 80 Monday night in Stuart disrupts traffic. According to the Adair County Sheriffs Office, the single vehicle crash involved a semi on Interstate 80 going eastbound near mile marker 93 as the semi rolled over and is completely blocking traffic and a detour through Stuart is in place while the vehicle was being removed.
Western Iowa Today

Update: Nebraska man served warrants in connection a break-in at a rural residence near Casey

(Greenfield) A Nebraska man was served warrants in connection with a break-in at a rural residence southwest of Casey on June 9th. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, at 5:42 p.m., the Adair County Sheriff’s Office served two arrest warrants on 25 year-old Luis Penaloza Garcia of Omaha, Nebraska upon his release from a Des Moines Hospital Monday evening. The charges for which the two arrest warrants were issued, include: Burglary in the 2nd Degree; Theft in the 1st Degree; Theft in the 2nd Degree; and Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree. The total bond for all charges has been set at $70,000 cash only to the Court.
CASEY, IA
westerniowatoday.com

Pottawattamie County Man arrested on Drug Possession Charges

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested an Oakland, Iowa, man on drug possession charges. Police conducted a traffic stop near Highway 34 and 4th Streets in Red Oak for a traffic infraction early this morning. Officers arrested 44-year-old Matt Len Staley for possession of a controlled substance-3rd offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
superhits1027.com

Fort Dodge man sentenced to ten years on Mason City meth dealing charge

MASON CITY — It’s ten years in prison for a Fort Dodge man convicted of selling methamphetamine in Mason City. 28-year-old Jacob Mills was arrested in the early morning hours of March 12th in the area of 8th and South President where law enforcement says he was found with about nine grams of meth. Mills was originally charged with the Class B-level controlled substance violation of conspiring with the intent to manufacture and deliver false meth over five grams and under five kilograms, as well as failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class D felony.
MASON CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Jail surcharge leads to insurance increase for Audubon County

(Audubon) An increased insurance rate and new windows for the court house were among the items addressed at the Audubon County Board of Supervisor’s meeting this week. Dave Lake with Community Insurance appeared at the Audubon County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday. Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen admits there is a sharp rise this year. “We renewed our insurance with Community Insurance. We increased our deductible to cut the premium, but we are still going to be up about 26% for the insurance and a big part of that was the big jail surcharge the insurance company imposed on all Iowa counties of $10,000 for every county that has a jail, regardless of county size. That’s something we are going to try and get the insurance company to change in the future because it’s not very fair to small counties like ours. For this year we’re going to have to just deal with it.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

14-year-old charged for firing gun at mall carnival

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and is now facing charges for allegedly firing a gun at a packed carnival in a mall parking lot last week in West Des Moines. The incident happened on June 15th outside Valley West Mall. Police say a group of juveniles were fighting inside […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

2 Men Found Guilty Of The Execution-Style Murders Of 3 Teens Handed Life Sentences

(Des Moines, IA) — Two men found guilty in the execution-style murders of three teenagers have been sentenced to spend the rest of their lives in prison. Twenty-three-year-old Daishawn Gills was given a life sentence without the possibility of parole and 21-year-old Emmanuel Totaye was sentenced to three consecutive terms of 50 years. KCCI/TV reports mandatory minimums for Totaye add up to more than 100 years behind bars. An accomplice hasn’t been sentenced yet. The men were convicted of killing teenagers DeVonte Swanks, Malachi Swanks, and Thayne Wright two-and-a-half years ago in Des Moines.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy