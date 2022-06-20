Three transported to the hospital following a rollover accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) Three people were transported to the hospital following a rollover accident in Guthrie County on Friday.

The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Katrina Sanders, of Guthrie Center, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet S10 southbound on Noah Avenue from Highway 44. Sanders lost control and the truck entered the northbound ditch where it rolled.

Katrina Sanders, 11-year-old Caleb Sanders and 14-year-old Kaden Sanders were all transported to the Guthrie County Hospital.