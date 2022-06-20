Bath inmate arrested for assault in jail

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A jail inmate in Steuben County has been arrested for allegedly assaulting another inmate over the weekend.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ronald Sauter II, 42, of Bath on June 18 in connection to the alleged attack. The Sheriff’s Office said that Sauter, who is currently incarcerated in the Steuben County Jail, allegedly intentionally injured another inmate.

The victim did not go to the hospital but did receive medical treatment.

Sauter was charged with 2nd-degree Assault (a class-D felony). He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and returned to jail.

