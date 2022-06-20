ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WETM 18 News

Bath inmate arrested for assault in jail

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47eBVz_0gGTCQuG00

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A jail inmate in Steuben County has been arrested for allegedly assaulting another inmate over the weekend.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ronald Sauter II, 42, of Bath on June 18 in connection to the alleged attack. The Sheriff’s Office said that Sauter, who is currently incarcerated in the Steuben County Jail, allegedly intentionally injured another inmate.

Man indicted for January Horseheads motel fire

The victim did not go to the hospital but did receive medical treatment.

Sauter was charged with 2nd-degree Assault (a class-D felony). He was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and returned to jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WETM 18 News

Burdett man arrested for assaulting woman

BURDETT, N.Y. (WETM) – A Schuyler County man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and injuring a woman earlier this month, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Justin Ross, 35, from Burdett, N.Y., was arrested by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office on June 10, 2022 in connection to the incident. The Sheriff’s Office said that Ross […]
WHEC TV-10

Federal probationer arrested following illegal gun seizure

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The US Marshals Task Force arrested a Rochester man on Thursday after he was found in possession of a loaded handgun. Jesus Santiago, 32, who was wanted on a Federal Violation of Supervised Release, was arrested at a residence on Glide Street. A search of the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Murder Charged in Death of Town of Tioga Woman

A day after Tioga County Sheriff's officials requested the public's help in piecing together information concerning the discovery of an Owego-area woman's body Sheriff Gary Howard is announcing an arrest for murder. In a news release issued late in the afternoon Thursday, authorities announced they had arrested a neighbor in...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1

Elmira woman charged with criminal trespass

Police arrested an Elmira woman following a trespass investigation. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Samantha A. Walker, 21, of Elmira for trespassing. It is alleged that Walker entered an enclosed gated area behind a business on State Route 14 in the Town of...
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Violent Crime#The Sheriff S Office#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

IPD searching for commercial burglary suspects

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Ithaca Police Department is asking anyone for information related to two burglaries that occurred earlier this week. According to IPD, the first burglary occurred at the Newman Municipal Golf Course on Pier Road. Ithaca Police say that the suspect(s) forced entry into the clubhouse and stole undisclosed property. Police say […]
ITHACA, NY
News 8 WROC

2 men arrested by Livingston County Drug Task Force

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men were arrested in separate incidents involving the sale of cocaine, the Livingston County Drug Task Force announced on Wednesday. The first arrest was of 41-year-old Mount Morris resident Chris Campbell on June 13 in Mount Morris, NY, according to MMPD. An indictment warrant charged him with three counts of […]
FL Radio Group

“Violent Threat” Received by Watkins Glen School District on Thursday

The following release was issued by Schuyler County Sheriff Kevin Rumsey regarding a threat received Thursday by the Watkins Glen School District:. “On June 23, 2022 at about 12:52 PM a staff member from the Watkins Glen School District contacted a School Resource Officer from the Watkins Glen Police Department and advised this Officer that the school just received a violent threat via phone. Officers immediately responded to the school and advised the Schuyler County Communication Center of such threat and requested any and all available units in Schuyler County to respond and assist.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Jason R. Lewis

Jason R. Lewis is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Lewis is wanted for not appearing in court. Lewis is charged with grand larceny in the 4th degree. Lewis is 39 years old. Lewis has brown hair and eyes. Lewis is 5’10” tall and weighs 260 pounds....
FingerLakes1

Man arrested after punching individual in Montour Falls

Police say a Beaver Dams man was arrested after a physical altercation. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Elijah C.A. Wakeman, 18, for assault. Charges allege that Wakeman punched an individual in the mouth. Wakeman will appear in the Village of Montour Falls Court...
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two Leandra's Law arrests in Livingston County

LEICESTER/DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) - Two women from Livingston County are facing felony charges after they drove intoxicated while children were present in the car. A woman from Warsaw is facing felony DWI and child endangerment charges. The LCSO says that Janell Aiello was driving on Perry Road in Leicester when she hit a deer and crashed into a ditch on June 15. Deputies believe she was under the influence of drugs. She also had a 9-year-old in the back seat.
FingerLakes1

Man charged in Montour Falls for a false inspection certificate

A Painted Post man was arrested on June 7 for a vehicle violation. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Trevon L. Wallace, 25 for having a false inspection certificate. Wallace was stopped on State Route 14 in the Village of Montour Falls and charged.
MONTOUR FALLS, NY
FingerLakes1

Erin man found in possession of counterfeit money

Police arrested an Erin man on additional charges following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffery A. Barton, 43, of Erin for criminal possession of a forged instrument. Investigation revealed that Barton possessed counterfeit money which stems from a vehicle stop...
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Man Found Outside Police Dept with Jim Beam & Bleeding Hands

A Penn Yan man has been arrested after allegedly drunkenly punching mail boxes in the village last Friday. Officers say they responded to the report of an intoxicated man bleeding from his hands. Christopher Cooke was found outside the police department drinking a bottle of Jim Beam, refusing to hand the bottle over to them. He resisted arrest and was placed into handcuffs.
PENN YAN, NY
FingerLakes1

Woman arrested on multiple warrants after traffic stop in Cayuta

Police took a Lansing woman into custody on multiple warrants. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Leann Magee, 40, of Lansing on warrants from Tompkins County and the City of Auburn. Charges stem from a vehicle stop on State Route 224 in the Town...
CAYUTA, NY
13 WHAM

Woman accused of being impaired behind the wheel with toddler in car

Livingston County, N.Y. — A Springwater woman is facing charges after police say she was found slumped over a steering wheel - with a child in the running car. Livingston County Sheriff's deputies and emergency responders were called to Airport Plaza in Dansville around 4:15 p.m. Monday, June 13 for the report of a woman unconscious behind the wheel with the car running and a small child in the back seat.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1

Elmira man breaks into campground and steals car

An Elmira man was arrested following a larceny investigation. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeremy Montgomery, 38, of Elmira for burglary and grand larceny. Charges allege that Montgomery broke into a camper at the Montour Falls Village Marina Campground and stole a vehicle.
ELMIRA, NY
FingerLakes1

Corning woman found with drug paraphernalia during traffic stop

A Corning woman was arrested after a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brooklyn L. Kapral, 22, of Corning for aggravated unlicensed operation. During the stop, Kapral was also charged with criminally using drug paraphernalia. Kapral will appear in the Town of...
CORNING, NY
13 WHAM

Wyoming County woman arrested after crashing car

Livingston County, N.Y. — A Wyoming County woman is accused of driving with a child while under the influence of drugs. Livingston County Sheriff's deputies responded around 8:20 a.m. on June 15th to Perry Road in Leicester for the report of a vehicle that had struck a deer and then hit a ditch.
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy