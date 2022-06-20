ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hospitalized Dallas police officer will soon be charged with DWI

By Nadia Ferr
 4 days ago
Dallas, Texas – A police officer from the Dallas Police Department who is currently hospitalized following an accident in which he crashed his vehicle into a tree will be facing DWI charges after recovering from injuries sustained in the crash. The crash...

Comments / 7

Blāck Qūeeň
4d ago

You know WHY he thought it was OK? Because "up holding the law" only applies to others and creates the illusion of being "above" the law. Anyone who drinks that much SMELLS like it. Even the next day after drinking it sweats through your pores. Everyone who was by him at the department knew he had a drinking problem.

