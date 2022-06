A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Darlene A. Reed, age 76 of Austin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 23rd at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Austin. Friends may call from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22nd at the Mayer Funeral Home in Austin, and also for one hour prior to the mass at the church on Thursday. Interment will take place at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Rose Creek.

