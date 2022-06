This week and 2022 in general have been a tough year for cryptocurrency as we see crypto prices going down, it makes sense that investors are pessimistic about a new crypto crash coming after May. We saw even the strong cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) get taken down, but we believe it’s about choosing to stand back up and continue or choosing to stay down, and some cryptocurrencies choose to stand back up as winning is their end goal. We think Parody Coin (PARO), Ethereum (ETC) and Cardano (ADA) may have this characteristic and should be considered for investment even as we experience crypto prices going down.

