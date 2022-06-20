Villa Grove boil order lifted
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — Those living in Villa Grove can now use their water normally.Boil order issued for all of Villa Grove
In a news release, Village officials said a boil order was lifted Monday. The order was issued Saturday for the entire town.
The order was issued because of a large water main break.
