Villa Grove, IL

Villa Grove boil order lifted

By Cassandra Smith
 4 days ago

VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — Those living in Villa Grove can now use their water normally.

Boil order issued for all of Villa Grove

In a news release, Village officials said a boil order was lifted Monday. The order was issued Saturday for the entire town.

The order was issued because of a large water main break.

WCIA

Sangamon Valley Public Water District issues water usage restriction

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Sangamon Valley Public Water District issued a warning asking people to restrict their water usage. In a news release Thursday, officials stated their facilities had power outages because of a power spike issue from Ameren Illinois. “All of our wells have surge protection and this particular spike was […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Lake Decatur water levels

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Lake Decatur provides water services for around 78 thousand people in Decatur and the village of mount zion. The last time the Decatur water treatment facility had to do something because of the lake’s water levels was in 2011. Officials said they’ve noticed less water flowing to the lake over the […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Lane closure happening in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A lane on Kirby Avenue in Champaign will be closed this weekend as crews perform sewer repairs between Alma and Dodds Drives. The right lane of westbound Kirby between Alma and Dodds will close at 7 a.m. on Thursday and remain closed until 8 a.m. the following Monday. This work is […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Villa Grove, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Government
City
Villa Grove, IL
Villa Grove, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Sports
WCIA

From the Farm: Summer of soy

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Reaching out to consumers, the Illinois Soybean checkoff program used the movie Field of Dreams to draw a crowd at Decatur’s Devon Buffett Amphitheatre, where the audience enjoyed the movie, but also learned about the impact that soybeans have on the Central Illinois economy. Hosting the event was Shelby County farmer […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Drought declared in Central Illinois

The latest Drought Monitor came out this Thursday morning, and as expected, we have seen a spreading and intensification of dry conditions across Central Illinois. What you can see above is the comparison between today’s Drought Monitor and the one that came out last Thursday. Due to temperatures in the 80s, 90s, and even 100’s […]
ENVIRONMENT
WCIA

Heroes’ Day back at Green Mill Village

FREE ADMISSIONS – CALLING ALL HEROES – Come join us for a hands-on experience with local Heroes, their transportation and gear at Green Mill Village, Arcola, Illinois. Free Admission & Free Parking!. SUNDAY JUNE 26, 2022. 5-9PM • Touch-a-Truck & Meet & Greet with our Heroes !. •...
ARCOLA, IL
#Village#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Effingham County storm damage

ALTAMONT, Ill. (WCIA) — Parts of central Illinois were hit hard by storms Friday morning. There were a lot of fallen trees flooded roads and downed power lines in Effingham county. One House in Altamont had a close call after a tree almost fell on it. The owner of the House said he was out […]
WCIA

Ask Angi: Tackling summer DIY projects

Now that summer has arrive, it’s time to make the most of the long days. Why not tackle projects around the home? In today’s Ask Angi, Bailey Carson shares tips on the top summer home projects.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Temporary pop-up park complete, permanent plan in the works

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A pop-up park in a notably underserved Champaign neighborhood got its final touches Wednesday ahead of a Thursday evening ribbon-cutting ceremony. After about three months of planning, Hedge POP! Park popped up in the last couple of weeks at the corner of Hedge Road and Garden Hills Drive in the Garden […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign County Freedom Celebration 2022

FREEDOOM CELEBRATION YOUTH RUN AND 5K RUN AND WALK. 2022 Champaign County Freedom Celebration in partnership with the Champaign Urbana Jaycees. After many years of helping in smaller rolls the Champaign Urbana Jaycees are partnering with us on this year’s Parade. The CU Jaycees are a social, leadership development and community service organization, dedicated to providing opportunities to meet new people, learn new skills, to get involved in the local community and to have fun. To find out more about the CU Jaycees visit their website at cujaycees.com.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Enjoy your summer shopping spree at Decatur’s Brass Horn Too

The Brass Horn Too is a boutique in downtown Decatur, satisfying a local need for quality women’s clothing, accessories, and specialty gifts. The shop is a mirror of neighbor store The Brass Horn, reflecting a ‘his to hers’ extension of George’s and Ryan’s vision of providing quality service and goods to multi-generational shoppers. The store offers merchandise that is ageless, timeless, tastefully stylish, and unique.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Ameren Illinois to host outreach event for disabled veterans

URBANA. Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois veterans now have an opportunity to receive utility bill grants and assistance at Ameren Illinois’ outreach event. The event will take place at Urbana’s Veterans of Foreign Wars from 2-4 p.m. June 30. The first 100 attendees will receive a free storm preparedness kit. Veterans can apply for the Ameren Illinois […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Man arrested after chase through Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police arrested a man Thursday evening after he led officers on a chase through town. Police officials said that just before 8 p.m., an officer was stopped in traffic in the area of Jasper and Eldorado Streets when he spotted Patrick Hutton, 26 of Decatur, holding a gun in a […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Champaign County needs election judges

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County needs judges for the upcoming election. County Clerk Aaron Ammons said they would like to get 150 judges. He would not say how many he has right now. But he is hoping to get more signed up in the coming days. If there are not enough workers, polling […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Firefighters battle two-alarm fire over weekend

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Urbana and Champaign spent part of their Saturday evening battling a large fire that broke out in the attic of an apartment building. Firefighters responded to Town and Country Apartments off Kerr Avenue at approximately 6:30 p.m. and found smoke and heavy fire in the attic. Given the size […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Amber Glen Alzheimer’s Special Care Center

Amber Glen Alzheimer’s Special Care Center, a Sinceri Senior Living community, is located in the beautiful city of Urbana, IL, home of the University of Illinois and the Fighting Illini. Sinceri Senior Living is a privately owned and operated management company whose expertise spans over 30 years in over 50 care facilities. Sinceri is known for assembling the very best in the industry to deliver quality services to our residents.
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Patched potholes leave gravel mess in Urbana front yards

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — The City of Urbana is using technology you may not recognize to fill potholes. The past four years, the city has used a spraypatcher to patch certain potholes.  Vince Gustafson, the Urbana Public Works Deputy Director, said this is a more efficient way to fill potholes. It involves one person in […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

