Grayson County’s Blanton/Sadler win Second Straight Bass Fishing Tournament

Robert Wiley Aldridge, age 56, of Hudson, passed away, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. He was born January 31, 1966, to the late Bob and Edith Aldridge. Originally a Tool & Dye Maker by trade, Robert was a talented master wood craftsman, luthier, golfer, preacher, farmer, jokester and loving husband. Even through adversity, he always wore a smile and made it a point to try to make others smile as well. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandbabies most of all. Robert was a member of the Madrid Pentecostal Church and he enjoyed sharing the Word with others, working in his garden and raising chickens with his wife of thirty-six years.

HUDSON, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO