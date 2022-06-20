ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson County, KY

Grayson County’s Blanton/Sadler win Second Straight Bass Fishing Tournament

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grayson County High School bass fishing team won their second straight team competition on Saturday at Rough River Lake. River Blanton and Braeden Sadler finished in first place overall. Blanton helped pace the boat by...

Robert Wiley Aldridge, 56

Robert Wiley Aldridge, age 56, of Hudson, passed away, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. He was born January 31, 1966, to the late Bob and Edith Aldridge. Originally a Tool & Dye Maker by trade, Robert was a talented master wood craftsman, luthier, golfer, preacher, farmer, jokester and loving husband. Even through adversity, he always wore a smile and made it a point to try to make others smile as well. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandbabies most of all. Robert was a member of the Madrid Pentecostal Church and he enjoyed sharing the Word with others, working in his garden and raising chickens with his wife of thirty-six years.
HUDSON, KY
Kolbie Rae Lynn Saltsman, 4

Kolbie Rae Lynn Saltsman, age 4, passed away Wednesday, (June 22, 2022) at in Leitchfield, KY. She was born on December 02, 2017 in Leitchfield, KY, the daughter of Adam Saltsman and Alexandria Fulkerson. She is survived by her parents, Alexandria Fulkerson (Casey Hayes) and Adam Saltsman (Destiny Calvert); two...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
Gary Ray Meredith, 66

Gary Ray Meredith, age 66, of Leitchfield, passed away, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Owensboro Health-Twin Lakes. He was born March 10, 1956, in Grayson County to Herbert and Adaline Davis Meredith. He was a plumber for M & M Plumbing. He is survived by his parents, Herbert and Adaline...
LEITCHFIELD, KY
Fire destroys over 100 aces in Smiths Grove

Multiple fire departments and residents battled a fire that destroyed over 100 acres of farmland in Smiths Grove. On Monday afternoon, fire personnel responded to Elkins Farms after the gearbox in straw bale equipment malfunctioned, sparking a fire that consumed 120 acres, according to multiple media reports. Fire departments from...
SMITHS GROVE, KY
Grayson County, KY
Rough River Dam State Resort Park beach temporarily closed

The beach at Rough River Dam State Resort Park has been closed until further notice. “Due to new requirements provided by the health department, our beach will be temporarily closed until further notice,” park officials said. “We are working quickly to meet these new regulations so everyone can continue to utilize the beach for the summer. Thank for your patience, and we are so sorry for any inconvenience. The Kentucky Department of Parks and the health department are working together to move forward.”
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
BREAKING NEWS: Plane crashes at Ohio Co. Airport

A plane has crashed at the Ohio County Airport in Hartford. The Hartford Fire Department, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Co. Emergency Management, and Ohio Co. EMS responded to the crash at approximately 2:30 Friday afternoon. According to a person familiar with the crash, a single-engine biplane had just...
HARTFORD, KY
Grayson Co. Retired Teachers’ Association hosts Summer Social

The first annual Grayson Co. Retired Teachers’ Association Summer Social was a fun, informative, and well-attended event despite the intense storm (and much needed rain) on Friday. Co-Presidents Linda French and Jenice Bratcher introduced Jeff Johnston with North American Life via KRTA who provided pertinent information about our teacher...
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
Witness follows hit-and-run driver into Breck Co., Leitchifeld man arrested

A Leitchfield man has been arrested after leaving the scene of an accident. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4:00, Leitchfield Police Officer Missy Skaggs and EMS responded to the accident at the intersection of Elizabethtown Road and the William Thomason Byway. As Skaggs was en route, it was reported by Central Dispatch that one of the drivers left the scene.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
LPD officer spots Leitchfield man wanted for felony strangulation, burglary at convenience store

A Leitchfield felon wanted for felony strangulation, first-degree burglary and assault has been arrested by Leitchfield police after being spotted at a convenience store. Thursday morning at approximately 1:10, Leitchfield Police Officer Eugene Cain was on regular patrol when he observed 39-year-old Shawn D. Clark at FiveStar Food Mart, at 308 South Main Street.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
ECTC to add welding, computerized manufacturing, machine tool operating for transitioning soldiers

Elizabethtown Community and Technical College (ECTC) has been awarded a $37,500 grant through LIFT’s Operation Next advanced manufacturing certification program. LIFT is a Detroit-based Department of Defense-supported national manufacturing innovation institute. The grant will allow ECTC to add certificates in welding and computerized manufacturing and machining – specifically machine...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
