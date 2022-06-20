Did Khabib retire to escape Charles Oliveira? ‘Maybe that’s why he stepped away’

Submission ace, Mateusz Gamrot, will battle standout wrestler, Arman Tsarukyan, this Saturday (June 25, 2022) at UFC Vegas 57 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s taken just four fights inside the Octagon to establish “Gamer” as really damn good. The former KSW kingpin has already broken into the rankings, an accomplishment that has taken great Lightweights many years. Gamrot basically accomplished that milestone in 2021 alone, winning a trio of fights via stoppage to announce himself as a contender. At 31 years of age, Gamrot is in his prime, and he’s being thrown to one of the least-desired opponents in the division. Indeed, Tsarukyan is young, insanely talented and only getting better; however, he’s the type of opponent Gamrot has to be able to deal with right now if “Gamer” has a shot at becoming champion.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 7 HOURS AGO