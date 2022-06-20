ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Did Khabib retire to escape Charles Oliveira? ‘Maybe that’s why he stepped away’

By Jesse Holland
MMAmania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, which led to a sudden and somewhat premature retirement, nobody in the MMA community was campaigning for “The Eagle” to stick around for one last title defense against Charles Oliveira. That’s because “Do Bronx” had yet to break...

www.mmamania.com

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Chael Sonnen on Jon Jones at heavyweight: ‘We don’t need to see your fat a— out there’

Chael Sonnen isn’t so sure there’s a necessity for Jon Jones at Heavyweight. “Bones” vacated his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight title in early 2020 on the heels of an ultra-competitive Dominick Reyes unanimous decision victory (watch highlights). The idea for Jones was a long-anticipated run in the land of giants directly above him. However, we’re now midway through 2022 and fans are still waiting on the return — and divisional debut — of one of the sport’s all-time greats.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

UFC Austin medical suspensions: Josh Emmett, five others benched indefinitely

Josh Emmett and Deronn Winn have been suspended indefinitely. That probably doesn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone who watched their respective performances at the UFC Austin MMA event last weekend at Moody Center in Texas. Emmett received several stitches to his face after a five-round war opposite featherweight bruiser Calvin Kattar.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Neil Magny full fight preview | UFC Vegas 57

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight talents Shavkat Rakhmonov and Neil Magny will go to war this weekend (Sat., June 25, 2022) at UFC Vegas 57 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rakhmonov may not have generated as much instant hype as a certain “Chechen Wolf,” but three fights into...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Alexander Volkanovski at 155? Dana White says he’s earned ‘whatever he wants’

UFC President Dana White is fully on board with the idea of his Featherweight champion moving up in weight. Alexander Volkanovski became an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion in Dec. 2019, defeating Max Holloway via an impressive unanimous decision (watch highlights). Immediately after, the two ran the fight back in a much closer affair, but ultimately, Volkanovski remained the 145-pound kingpin, walking away with his hand raised earning a split decision nod (watch highlights). Two ultra-impressive title defenses later over the likes of Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung, and the champ has played with the idea of pursuing gold at 155-pounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Justin Gaethje
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Michael Chandler
Person
Tony Ferguson
Person
Pedro Munhoz
MMAmania.com

Kaitlin Young replaces injured Julia Budd, faces Kayla Harrison in 2022 PFL 6 main event

Professional Fighters League’s (PFL) Lightweight bracket has been shaken up just one week away from the end of the regular season. ESPN revealed today (Thurs., June 23, 2022) that former Bellator Featherweight champion, Julia Budd, has suffered an undisclosed injury, forcing her out of her main event bout next weekend (Fri., July 1, 2022) against two-time PFL titlist, Kayla Harrison (13-0). Stepping in for Budd in Atlanta, Ga., will be this season’s Lightweight alternate, Kaitlin Young (12-12-1).
ATLANTA, GA
MMAmania.com

Josh Emmett cracks featherweight Top 5 in UFC Austin rankings update

The UFC featherweight division is heating up thanks to the rapid rise of 145-pound slugger Josh Emmett. “The Fighting Falmer” captured his fifth straight win last weekend in “The Lone Star State” by outlasting fellow division bruiser Calvin Kattar. As a result, Emmett rises three places to No. 4 in the official rankings, while “The Boston Finisher” slips one spot to No. 5.
AUSTIN, TX
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! For Joe Lauzon, it’s ‘Cowboy or bust’ even after latest cancellation

It really feels like the infamous attempts at booking Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson — a fight that was cancelled FIVE times and never actually happened — imparted a lesson upon UFC President Dana White. When asked about re-booking Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon after the match up’s second cancellation in as many months, White referenced that cursed bout and expressed no interest in trying a third time.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Combat#Ufc 254#Mma#Brazilian#Ufc 256
MMAmania.com

Shavkat Rakhmonov: ‘I’m the future UFC champion’

One of the Welterweight division’s brightest young stars returns to the Octagon this weekend (Sat., June 25, 2022) at UFC Vegas 57. Perfect in his 15 career bouts up to this point, Shavkat Rakhmonov makes his fourth walk in UFC opposite seasoned veteran, Neil Magny. With three consecutive sensational finishes in his early UFC run, Rakhmonov looks to add Magny to his list and begin his ascent up the Welterweight ladder.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down UFC Vegas 57’s Mateusz Gamrot

Submission ace, Mateusz Gamrot, will battle standout wrestler, Arman Tsarukyan, this Saturday (June 25, 2022) at UFC Vegas 57 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s taken just four fights inside the Octagon to establish “Gamer” as really damn good. The former KSW kingpin has already broken into the rankings, an accomplishment that has taken great Lightweights many years. Gamrot basically accomplished that milestone in 2021 alone, winning a trio of fights via stoppage to announce himself as a contender. At 31 years of age, Gamrot is in his prime, and he’s being thrown to one of the least-desired opponents in the division. Indeed, Tsarukyan is young, insanely talented and only getting better; however, he’s the type of opponent Gamrot has to be able to deal with right now if “Gamer” has a shot at becoming champion.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Johnny Eblen: Defeating Gegard Mousasi at Bellator 282 won’t exactly be shocking the world

Since making his way to Bellator MMA, Gegard Mousasi has been on a tear, going 7-1, winning the Middleweight title and racking up a few title defenses along the way. In his next outing, he will attempt to hand Johnny Eblen his first loss when they collide at Bellator 282 on Friday (June 24, 2022) in Uncasville, Connecticut. For Eblen, though, the bright lights of a title fight isn’t going to rattle him one bit.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

Daniel Cormier breaks down altercation with Phil Hawes: ‘This dude’s booting up on me’

Daniel Cormier holds no grudges, but the former UFC double champ and current color commentator was still bothered by Phil Hawes’ actions at UFC Austin earlier this month. Hawes had just scored a second-round TKO win over Cormier’s teammate, Deron Winn, and proceeded to scream at “DC” when he walked inside of the Octagon to conduct his post-fight interview. “Megatron” went directly at Cormier because of his ties to Winn and Cormier didn’t back down. The two were eventually separated and came back together moments later for Hawes’ victory interview.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Adrian Yanez reveals UFC staff told him to ‘f—k up’ Tony Kelley at UFC Austin

Adrian Yanez did many people a favor when he iced Tony Kelley via first-round TKO at UFC Austin earlier this month (highlights HERE). Coming into the fight there was a lot of animosity shared between the two bantamweight fighters mostly due to Kelley. The Team Alpha Male fighter had made some racist comments this past May while cornering his girlfriend, Andrea Lee, and the aftermath carried over into the buildup to Kelley’s fight with Yanez at UFC Austin. Almost everyone around the MMA community was calling on Yanez to dish out some Octagon justice and put Kelley in his place.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Bellator 282 predictions, preview | Mousasi vs. Eblen

Bellator 282: “Mousasi vs. Eblen” will go down tomorrow night (Fri., June 24, 2022) from inside Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Headlining the event will be a Middleweight title fight between division champion, Gegard Mousasi, defending his belt against undefeated Johnny Eblen (11-0). In further action, the Bantamweight World Grand Prix continues to roll along with two stellar match ups as Leandro Higo takes on Danny Sabatello and Enrique Barzola tangos with Magomed Magomedov.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Glover Teixeira will rematch Jiri Prochazka ‘wherever’ — ‘We have to do it again’

Glover Teixeira is beginning his quest for redemption. At UFC 275 in Kallang, Singapore, two weekends ago (Sat., June 11, 2022), fans were treated to one of the greatest Light Heavyweight title bouts of all time as Teixeira looked to make a successful first title defense opposite Czech Republic’s Jiri Prochazka. Leading on the scorecards as the rollercoaster ride of a fight wound down on the clock (see them here), Prochazka slipped out of a bad position and locked in a rear-naked choke submission to force the tap and earn the title (watch highlights).
UFC
MMAmania.com

Et tu, Borz-e? Khamzat Chimaev caught training with Darren Till opponent Jack Hermansson

Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till are like brothers ... assuming those brothers are Cain and Abel. Despite their year-long bromance, documented in the ongoing Blockasset crypto-blogs, Chimaev was recently seen training alongside middleweight bruiser Jack Hermansson. What’s the big deal?. Hermansson is fighting Till at the upcoming UFC London...
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy