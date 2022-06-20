Lackawanna County daycare evacuates for reported gas leak

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — The West Hazleton Fire Department is warning drivers that the 400 block of Winters Avenue is closed to traffic due to a water main break. The Hazleton City Authority is at the scene and plans on working through the evening to make repairs. They shared the following information on their website:
HANOVER TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Hanover Township Police Department is investigating a theft from the EZ Express Mini Mart on the Sans Souci Parkway. Officials say the theft took place on June 14th around 2 PM when a man entered the store and fled with merchandise he didn't pay for.
PIKE CO, (WOLF) — The Pike County Coroner was called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-84 on Friday. Pike County DA Ray Tonkin announced that he was called by PSP to view a fatal collision scene on I-84 East this afternoon. Along with the Pike County...
NEW CASTLE TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Frackville are investigating the theft of a dump trailer out of a Big Lots parking lot in New Castle Township. Officials say the trailer was stolen between December 22, 2021, and January 12, 2022, from the Big Lots on Schuylkill Mall Road.
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Charles E. Rice was honored on Wednesday at the Luzerne County Courthouse as the First President Judge from 1895 to 1915. The Superior Court was established in 1895 to hear appeals for certain decisions of the courts of common pleas. It was originally composed...
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Police in Kingston are attempting to identify a woman they say is a suspect in a hit and run incident. Officials say the hit and run took place on Warren Avenue on June 1st around 3:15 PM. The fleeing vehicle is a Honda hatchback.
SCRANTON, Pa. (WOLF) — Scranton Police are investigating a fatal assault that happened on Wednesday afternoon. The Lackawanna County Coroner says that 18-year-old Tyler McKenna was brought to Geisinger Community Medical Center with fatal injuries. The death was connected to a violent incident on Olive Street. Three juveniles are...
STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — State Police are continuing an investigation into the whereabouts of a missing woman in Monroe County. PSP-Stroudsburg will be assisting the Stroud Area Regional PD with the investigation into locating Dana Kristine Smithers, a white female with brown eyes and brown hair. Officials say...
PRICE TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — An East Stroudsburg man was arrested after State Police say he threatened to kill two people and burn down their house. Officials say that just after 11 PM on June 19th, troopers responded to a home on Glacier Ridge Road in Price Township for a reported disturbance.
SUSQUEHANNA CO, (WOLF) — McDonald’s franchises are seeking to hire more than 10,000 new crew members at restaurants throughout Pennsylvania this summer, including in Halstead, Montrose, and New Milford. Select restaurants in these communities will host a hiring day, offering candidates a convenient way to apply. On Thursday,...
STROUDSBURG, MONROE CO. — A family in the Poconos is searching for answers after their loved one suddenly went missing last month. 45-year-old Dana Smithers, who is described as 5'5 with dark eyes and dark hair was last seen wearing a burgundy T-shirt and black jeans. “She is very...
HARRISBURG, (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association released a statement on Thursday regarding the decision by a Philadelphia judge to dismiss third-degree murder charges against a woman who hit and killed two State Troopers and a pedestrian on I-95 in March. PSP filed felony and misdemeanor charges against...
LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Two arrests were made late Wednesday night in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Joseph Roberson. State Police arrested 18-year-olds Evan Wasko and Liam O'Malley following an extensive investigation into the homicide. Wasko, who based on eyewitness interviews was identified as the shooter, was...
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Robert Gerald Ball was sentenced to state prison on Thursday for the vehicular homicide of a 7-year-old boy in Huntington Township over a year ago. Ball, 36, pleaded guilty in May to vehicular homicide under a plea agreement. Luzerne County prosecutors withdrew the most...
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — As the overturning of Roe v. Wade spurred protests across the county, dozens took to the Luzerne County Courthouse in Wilkes-Barre to object to the decision. "People are furious with the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe V. Wade. When I was young, I marched...
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A set of parents in Scranton are facing charges after their toddler was hit and killed outside a home in February. Officials say 36-year-old Mark Zvolensky's 2-year-old son, Kayden Zvolensky, was hit outside a home along Dorothy Sreet and died as a result of head trauma.
A slow-moving band of rain showers will continue to move eastward this morning. Steady rainfall could lead to minor flooding in poor drainage areas. The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the following areas:. Wayne County until 3 PM. At 8:49AM EDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain....
LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the new Sheetz on Route 11 in Larksville will take place next Wednesday, June 29th. Officials announced on Tuesday that several promotions are planned for the opening, including the giveaway of a $2,500 Sheetz Z-Card. The...
DANVILLE, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — Following recent guidance from the CDC and the FDA, Geisinger is offering doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to 4 years old. The Pfizer vaccine will come in a total of three shots administered over the course of 11...
CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — If you're looking for a fun way to spend an afternoon and enjoy a sweet treat, head to Pallman Farms in Clarks Summit to go strawberry picking!. Visitors have the option of picking their own berries or purchasing pre-picked quarts. According to their...
