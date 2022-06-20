ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Facebook removes GOP Senate candidate's 'RINO hunting' video

By BRIAN SLODYSKO
Midland Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook on Monday removed a campaign video by Republican Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens that shows him brandishing a shotgun and declaring that he's hunting RINOs, or Republicans In Name Only. In the ad, Greitens, a former Missouri governor who resigned in disgrace in...

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are sounding off their pardon woes on Twitter

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speak at a news conference on Republican lawmakers' response to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the news conference, Gaetz and Greene said that federal agents were allegedly present during the insurrection and the ones inciting the riot. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
State
Illinois State
Local
Missouri Government
POLITICO

Two dozen Democratic senators are calling for the U.S. to intervene in the investigation of the killing of an American journalist in the West Bank.

Shireen Abu Akleh's death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region. What happened: Shireen Abu Akleh, who worked for Al Jazeera, was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military operation on May 11. Her death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region and has sparked calls for an independent joint investigation. Each side has blamed the other for the killing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US Supreme Court strikes down right to abortion

The US Supreme Court on Friday struck down the right to abortion in a seismic ruling that shredded five decades of constitutional protections and prompted several right-leaning states to impose immediate bans. "The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion," the court said in a 6-3 ruling on one of America's most bitterly divisive issues.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Chicago

On Chicago visit, Vice President Kamala Harris expresses disappointment with overturning of Roe v. Wade

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris was in Chicago Friday, and addressed the issue of abortion rights in the wake of a watershed Supreme Court decision.Harris stopped at the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials Conference at the Swissotel downtown.In addition, Harris made a stop in southwest suburban Plainfield.She was joined there by U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, Rep. Robin Kelly, and Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) to announce the White House Blueprint for Addressing the Maternal Health Crisis. The strategy lays out the Biden-Harris' administration's plan to cut mortality and morbidity rates for mothers and reduce disparities in maternal health outcomes, among other initiatives.Harris was in Chicago when news broke of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and ending a federal constitutional right to abortion.She shared her disappointment with the court's decision."This is a health care crisis, because understand, millions of women in America will go to bed tonight without access to the health care and reproductive carte that they had this morning; without access to the same health care or reproductive health care that their mothers dan grandmothers had for 50 years," Harris said.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy